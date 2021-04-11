LG swears that at least some of its current phones will be getting updates, some up to the upcoming Android 12, as it bids the smartphone market goodbye. We can't speak to the likelihood of that outcome (well, we could, but we're being nice), but at least one more current model is getting updated to Android 11. The Verizon version of the LG Velvet is starting to get its Android 11 OTA this weekend.
That's according to Verizon's update system, which says that it's been available since Friday. As with all over-the-air software updates, expect a batch process, which means that some users might not see the update appear in their settings menu for a week or more. Verizon would appreciate it if you downloaded the update over Wi-Fi. This brings the Verizon version of the Velvet, which is considerably more expensive than others thanks to its UWB support, to version G900VM20a. The Android security patch is only updated to March.
LG claims the Velvet will be updated to Android 12 when it becomes available, and maybe even Android 13. If you're holding out for more major updates for this device, between a carrier only cursorily interested in the latest software and a manufacturer leaving the market entirely ... well, good luck.
