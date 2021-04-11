When billion-dollar corporations offer to pay you for something you're already doing, take that opportunity while it's there. Starting April 12, Google Pay is launching the Spring Challenge, a 10-day contest to perform tasks that will potentially earn a gift of $30. It's not quite as easy or straightforward as dropping by the store every day to buy packs of gum, but it should be easy enough, and you can even help your friends.

If you check at the time of this posting, the Spring Challenge is still described as 'Coming Soon,' but the basic guidelines are already spelled out. All you need to do is collect stamps through actions like paying friends, redeeming offers, and completing transactions, referring friends, and activating insights on your account. If you reach 5 stamps, you'll get the $30 reward.

Each day there will be a set of daily actions you can perform to earn stamps. Judging by the rules, the list of tasks will change ever day, and some may require multiple transactions to complete. The list will appear in the Google Pay app.

However, there are a couple caveats to be aware of. First, there's a limit of 200,000 rewards to be handed out, which means the prizes could run out before the end of the 10 days.

To make things a bit more complicated, this isn't about simply collecting a total of five stamps, but rather you must collect one of each stamp: Robin, Bear, Alligator, Elk, and Fox. Some tasks guarantee one specific stamps while others produce one at random. Buried in the terms and conditions, Google gives odds for the randomly generated stamps, noting that there's a 95% chance for the Robin, Bear, and Alligator, and only a 5% chance to get the Elk or Fox (2.5% chance to get a specific one). Google says some actions guaranty each stamp, but it's likely this is intended to push users to complete specific actions rather than taking a chance on getting them randomly.

If you're really playing the game to win and happen to accrue more stamps than you need, you can help out other people by donating extra copies of your stamps. You can only donate duplicates of the stamps you already have, but if you happen to stumble across an extra Elk and need a Fox, maybe somebody else will be in the same boat and you can both win.

The challenge begins tomorrow and runs until the end of day (PST) on April 22nd. If you haven't already downloaded the new Google Pay app, you may want to wait until the challenge begins and have a friend refer you. Perhaps this will speed up the stamp collecting for one or both of you. Even if you have signed up, wait until tomorrow to activate things like insights and other features, just in case a task can only be completed if it's your first time doing something.