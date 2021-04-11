Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have a Game of Thrones board game from Asmodee Digital, an enjoyable rock, paper, scissors fighting game, and an adorable pet raising game filled with cute kittens. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

A Game of Thrones: The Board Game

Asmodee is still plugging away creating digital board game adaptations for PC and mobile, and A Game of Thrones: The Board Game is the studio's latest release. Like all of their other titles, this is an adaptation of a physical board game that has nothing to do with the TV show, so this is more a title for the fans of the books. As you would expect, this is a complicated and deep strategy game that offers many mechanics, and it supports up to five players as well as cross-platform play. Optional DLC is also available.

Monetization: $8.99 / no ads / IAPs $3.49 apiece

JanKenUP!

The amount of games that offer rock, paper, scissors mechanics are many, but JanKenUP takes this to a whole new level by fully embracing the mechanic by theming its title around the children's game. The whole thing is set up like a fighting game, where you'll take on opponents in order to climb the leaderboard. The longer you last, the better, and of course, there are new characters to unlock as you progress, and there's even an online mode for those that would like to take on their friends. This is a fun one, and the animations are pretty slick, so don't miss out.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.49 apiece

with My CAT

Pet raising games are a popular genre on the Play Store, but it's nice to finally see a quality offering that isn't monetized to the hilt. The animations in this simulation game are fantastic, and there are plenty of cats to choose from, with over 100 different patterns and colors available. You can even take pictures of your digital cats in real-world settings thanks to the inclusion of an augmented reality camera mode. So if you're looking to raise a digital pet in your downtime, with My CAT is an enjoyable option.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

The Quest - Mithril Horde II

The Quest - Mithril Horde II is the latest standalone expansion for The Quest RPG. Much like previous entries, you can jump in with a new character, but if you're continuing your adventure from a previous title, then it's recommended that your character is at least level 75 before you begin your journey in Mithril Horde II. So if you're a fan of old-school RPGs, then The Quest - Mithril Horde II is definitely worth a look. After all, there's a reason this series is still plugging along. People like it.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Fetching Alchemist

Fetching Alchemist is an interesting puzzle game that takes the concept of fetch quests to create a unique title where you'll have to figure out the fastest path to completing each fetch quest. This won't always come easy, and so it can be challenging to collect three stars in each stage. But this is what makes the game so enjoyable. A win condition isn't just handed to you like most mobile games.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Poltergeist

Poltergeist is an enjoyable casual stealth game all about possessing household items while avoiding meandering ghostbusters. The game does not explain this, but once you figure out that you can drag your arrow towards items to possess them, to then drag the items close to other possessable items, you'll see that this is a fun little puzzler. Best of all, it's completely free, so there's no reason not to give Poltergeist a try if you enjoy stealth titles.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Missile Conflict BLITZ

At its core, Missile Conflict BLITZ is a Missile Command clone, but like all mobile titles, the developer has added a base upgrade mechanic as well as a career path, all to ensure there's a reason to grind. The gameplay is enjoyable, if a little familiar, which means it can grow stale fast. But if you enjoy classic arcade games like Missile Command, then you'll probably get a kick out of Missile Conflict BLITZ, at least for a bit.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $6.49

Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Fumoto Campsite

Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Fumoto Campsite is the second release for this brand from Gemdrops, and much like the first title, this is a short adventure game where you'll hang out at a campsite with the characters from the anime/manga. The price is pretty ridiculous, especially now that there are multiple titles that could have been contained in a single release. So I can only recommend Fumoto Campsite if you're a massive fan of the show, as the content in this game is simply not worth the current price, especially with multiple titles released so close together.

Monetization: $18.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

World BaseBall Stars

Now that the 2021 baseball season is fully underway, new baseball games have been popping up, and World BaseBall Stars is the latest title to land on the Play Store. Like most mobile games, you don't directly control the action since this is a card-based sports title where your deck determines your outcome. This means you'll simply tap on cards to watch as the action unfolds on your screen, and of course, since this is a title that's monetized aggressively, people will need to continually pay to ensure that the game plays itself with as few false roadblocks as possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Cyberika: Action Adventure Cyberpunk RPG

If you couldn't tell by the name, Cyberika: Action Adventure Cyberpunk RPG is clearly aiming to capitalize on the popularity of Cyberpunk 2077 by stuffing keywords in the title. So right off the bat, it's clear this is a developer willing to stoop to unscrupulous practices, which is why it's hardly surprising to see that the game is filled with greedy monetization. So far, reviews have accurately reflected this greed by calling out the low durability of the game's items that result in the inability to progress. Surprise, an obvious cash grab is an obvious cash grab.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

