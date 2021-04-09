We only recently reported that Google was working on its own smartphone chip, but it looks like the company isn't the only one in the Android world wanting to go independent. A new report from DigiTimes (via Android Authority) claims that Xiaomi and Oppo are working on their own 5G-compatible chips.

The publication writes that the two manufacturers are looking to launch their processors between late 2021 and early 2022, citing industry sources in Taiwan. The chips are supposedly compatible with sub-6Ghz 5G networks, but not much else has been revealed about the potentially upcoming products. It looks like independent semiconductor company Unisoc also wants to launch an SoC of its own around that time, so we might be in for a lot of movement in the market.

Xiaomi teased a new chip ahead of its Mi 11 Ultra reveal, but it turned out to be nothing more than an imaging processor, the first one it created since 2017 — which is still an impressive engineering feat by itself. Overall, in-house chips are an emerging trend first started by Apple and Samsung with the A chips and the Exynos sets, and it looks like more and more manufacturers are following suit.

Xiaomi, Oppo, and other Chinese companies are likely particularly interested in independent access to chips, as Huawei's dire situation probably made them question their supply chains.