Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen.

April 9

Thunder Force

Action, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: April 9 | IMDb

Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman

Synopsis: Two childhood best friends reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers.

The Grounds

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: April 6 | IMDb

Starring: Michael Welch, Trevor Morgan, Ashley Hinshaw

Synopsis: Alcoholic Calvin cons his way into a job tending the grounds of a hillside mansion owned by the reclusive Jack. On the night Calvin stumbles into a bathroom to see Jack with a gun to his head, an unlikely friendship is born.

Cody's Review: A slow burn - and that's not just an inescapable pun. The Grounds stars societies two most contemptable cliches: a reclusive rich guy (Jack) with suicidal depression and a degenerate loser (Calvin) with zero skills, a marginal amount of charm, and a severe substance abuse problem. Put these two together, add copious amounts of alcohol and weed, and... that's about it. The next hour is basically a series of bro hangouts, some conversations with Jack's gorgeous assistant, and a couple parties to shake things up. Thanks to their friendship, Jack's symptoms are drowned out by boozing and smoking, while Calvin crawls to the bottom of his personal barrel. You would think this concludes with each of them facing their demons, but instead the problems are largely swept under the rug and the movie concludes like the cliffhanger episode before a season finale. The acting and direction seem to get the job done, which only leaves the script to blame for a mediocre experience. Despite being labeled a comedy, there's not much in the way of funny moments. The Grounds left me wanting more. Not just because the story seems to be incomplete, but because it never seems to commit to any particular message or experience. It's just 'a day in the life of...' Verdict: There's not much reason to hate The Grounds, but outside of the middle third of the movie when all of the characters are at their happiest, there's also no reason to like it. I would skip this one.

Space Dogs: Tropical Adventure

Animation, Action, Adventure | Streaming: April 6 | IMDb

Starring: Mauriett Chayeb, Maria Antonieta Monge, Paula Andrea Barros

Synopsis: When a mysterious and dangerous whirlpool appears in the tropics of the Atlantic Ocean, astronauts Belka and Strelka are sent to investigate. With the help of their good friends, Belka and Strelka must once again act heroically and complete a daring mission to save the planet along with the distant home of their new alien friends.

Giants Being Lonely

Drama, Sport | Streaming: April 6 | IMDb

Starring: Alejandro Castro Arias, Tal Chatterjee, Amalia Culp

Synopsis: As their senior year comes to an end, the pressure to “make it out alive” seems daunting for high school seniors Bobby, Caroline and Adam. As they each discover what it means to love and be loved they find themselves navigating the complex nature of human relationships, facing their own personal versions of neglect and abandonment. With baseball forming the backdrop to this coming of age story, three teens find themselves on a treacherous path towards adulthood.

My True Fairytale

Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: April 9 | IMDb

Starring: Emma Kennedy, Anthony Richard Pagliaro, Morgan Lindholm, BJ Mitchell, Joanna Cassidy, Bruce Davison, Warner Adachi, Alyshia Ochse

Synopsis: Angie Goodwin, 17, along with her best friends, Sarah and Andre, go through a horrific car crash. While her friends miraculously survive, Angie disappears. She decides to fulfill her childhood fantasy and embarks on a mysterious journey.

Held

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: April 8 | IMDb

Starring: Jill Awbrey, Bart Johnson, Travis Cluff

Synopsis: A couple's ailing marriage is put to the test when they are held hostage in an isolated vacation rental by an unseen Voice that commands their every move.

Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on the Exorcist

Documentary | Streaming: April 13 | IMDb

Starring: William Friedkin

Synopsis: LEAP OF FAITH: WILLIAM FRIEDKIN ON THE EXORCIST is a complete dissection and sweeping examination of the award-winning genre classic The Exorcist. Explore the uncharted depths of William Friedkin’s mind’s eye, the nuances of his filmmaking process, and the mysteries of faith and fate that helped shape his life and filmography, as told by the man himself.

Sam & Mattie Make a Zombie Movie

Documentary | Streaming: April 6 | IMDb

Starring: Sam Suchmann, Mattie Zufelt, Paul 'Pauly D' DelVecchio, Peter Farrelly

Synopsis: Sam & Mattie, two badass best friends with Down Syndrome, rally the entire town of Providence RI to help them realize their vision: an extremely questionable and violent teen zombie movie called Spring Break Zombie Massacre. After their successful kickstarter campaign goes viral, Sam's brother Jesse and his friends realize how unprepared they were to make a film of this scale, but agree to stick to Sam & Mattie's uncompromising vision at all costs. After a DIY premiere, the film attracts incredible national press and fanfare, before being rejected from nearly every film festival it's submitted to. Eventually, the attention fades, and Sam & Mattie's lives return to a quiet normal. Years later, the team picks back up their cameras to ask Sam & Mattie whether or not they think the film was a failure. They tearfully, and wisely explain that: no, in fact, it was a massive success -- the film was only ever a reason to hang out. They agree to make a sequel, so they can do it all again.

April 2

Godzilla vs. Kong

Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Streaming: March 31 | Theaters: March 31 | IMDb

Starring: Alexander Skarsgard, Eiza González, Adam Wingard, Terry Rossio, Kyle Chandler, Danai Gurira, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall

Synopsis: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another - the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong - with humanity caught in the balance.

Concrete Cowboy

Drama | Streaming: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome

Synopsis: Sent to live with his estranged father for the summer, a rebellious teen finds kinship in a tight-knit Philadelphia community of Black cowboys.

Shiva Baby

Comedy | Streaming: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, Polly Draper

Synopsis: A near college graduate, Danielle, gets paid by her sugar daddy and rushes to meet her neurotic parents at a family shiva. Upon arrival, she is accosted by various estranged relatives about her appearance and lack of post-grad plans, while her confident ex-girlfriend, Maya, is applauded by everyone for getting into law school. Danielle's day takes an unexpected turn when her sugar daddy, Max, arrives at the shiva with his accomplished wife, Kim, and crying baby. As the day unfolds, Danielle struggles to keep up different versions of herself, fend off pressures from her family and confront her insecurities without completely losing it.

Say Your Prayers

Comedy, Crime, Drama | Streaming: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: Will Barton, Harry Melling, Tom Brooke

Synopsis: Orphaned brothers and Christian radicals, Tim and Vic, arrive in Ilkley with the relatively straightforward task of assassinating Professor John Huxley. However, after a classic case of mistaken identity, they find themselves having murdered the wrong man. Now stuck in the town during Ilkley's busiest weekend, they wait for the arrival of a foreboding mentor to give them instruction. The mission must still be completed -- that's providing Vic's rage, Tim's doubts or the efforts of foul-mouthed Detective Inspector Brough don't get in the way first.

Witness Infection

Comedy, Horror | Streaming: March 30 | IMDb

Starring: Gary Anthony Williams, Tara Strong, Erinn Hayes

Synopsis: Two rival mob families are transferred from the Witness Protection Agency by mistake to same city, Temecula, CA, and find themselves fending off a zombie outbreak.

Cody's Review: It's funny, but not really in a good way. Witness Infection is the type of movie that exemplifies why it's sad a trailer can be really good while the movie itself isn't. The story centers around two Jersey mob families that were relocated to the same city for witness protection — though that's barely even mentioned throughout the movie — and they're still not on very friendly terms. In theory, a marriage between two of the adult children will bring peace, but these plans fall apart because he's just not that into her... and there's also an inconveniently timed zombie plague. If it's not already obvious, the story is all over the place with problems, and the acting isn't any better. It's cheesy, campy, and objectively bad... but the level of badness can sometimes turn funny. I definitely laughed at times, but it was mostly AT the movie rather than with it. While all of this could fit well within an intentionally silly movie, the production quality is a dead giveaway for how poorly it was made. Audio quality changes between cuts because it wasn't recorded properly, and many of the special effects look like they came straight out of the 80s. To put it bluntly, the best scenes are in the trailer. Verdict: If you're the type of person that absolutely loves low-budget, campy, horror-themed comedies, Witness Infection is probably a winner for you. If anybody else watches it, they'll begin to regret it almost immediately.

Amundsen: The Greatest Expedition

Adventure, Biography, Drama | Streaming: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: Pål Sverre Hagen, Christian Rubeck, Katherine Waterston

Synopsis: The story of Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen, the leader of the first expedition to reach the South Pole in 1911, and the first person to reach both the North and South Poles in 1926. Follows his all-consuming drive as a polar explorer and the tragedy he brought on himself and others by sacrificing everything in the icy wastelands to achieve his dream.

The Never List

Drama | Streaming: March 14 (or somewhat later) | Theaters: December 11 | Note: https://www.neverlistmovie.com/ | IMDb

Starring: Fivel Stewart, Michelle Mower, Keiko Agena, Jonathan Bennett, Andrew Kai, Brenna D’Amico, BooBoo Stewart

Synopsis: After the sudden death of her best friend, a straight-A, obedient teen sets out to fulfill their secret list of outrageous acts they said they'd never do.

Every Breath You Take

Thriller | Streaming: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: Michelle Monaghan, Casey Affleck, Sam Claflin

Synopsis: Every Breath You Take is a searing psychological thriller about a psychiatrist (Casey Affleck), whose career is thrown into jeopardy when his patient takes her own life. When he invites his patient's surviving brother (Sam Claflin) into his home to meet his wife (Michelle Monaghan) and daughter, his family life is suddenly torn apart.

The Oak Room

Thriller | Streaming: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: RJ Mitte, Peter Outerbridge, Ari Millen, Martin Roach, Nicholas Campbell, David Ferry

Synopsis: During a raging snowstorm, a drifter returns home to the blue-collar bar located in the remote town where he was born. When he offers to settle an old debt with a grizzled bartender by telling him a story, the night's events quickly spin into a dark tale of mistaken identities, double-crosses and shocking violence.

March 26

The Vault

Action, Adventure, Thriller | Streaming: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Famke Janssen, Freddie Highmore, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey

Synopsis: When an engineer learns of a mysterious, impenetrable fortress hidden under The Bank of Spain, he joins a crew of master thieves who plan to steal the legendary lost treasure locked inside while the whole country is distracted by Spain's World Cup Final. With thousands of soccer fans cheering in the streets, and security forces closing in, the crew have just minutes to pull off the score of a lifetime.

Shoplifters of the World

Drama, Comedy | Streaming: March 26 | Theaters: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Helena Howard, Ellar Coltrane, Elena Kampouris, Nick Krause, James Bloor, Thomas Lennon, Joe Manganiello

Synopsis: In the Summer of 1987, four friends, reeling from the sudden break-up of the iconic British band The Smiths, embark on a night out of partying to mourn their musical loss. At the same time, an impassioned Smiths fan takes a local radio DJ hostage at gunpoint and forces him to play nothing but Smiths tracks. With the radio station playing as the soundtrack to their night, the friends go on a wild journey of self-discovery that will transform them forever. Featuring an incredible soundtrack – including 20 songs from The Smiths – Shoplifters of the World is a glorious ode to the craziness of the ‘80s and the power of music to change people’s lives.

Cody's Review: A payoff aways if you'll pay the price of admission. Shoplifters of the World is set to the tune of The Smiths, both in pace and character — not to mention several songs. Even if you're not familiar with the 80s English rock band, don't worry, you don't need to like or even know the music to get something from this film... but you do have to be patient. Events are set into motion when news circulates that The Smiths have broken up, an event that would mean little to the average person; however, it's heartbreaking to those that idolized the band, and it sends our characters out seeking a night of drinking and partying to mourn the end of something special. Meanwhile, another character establishes the soundtrack by holding a radio station DJ hostage and demanding a continuous stream of The Smiths for all that would listen. While things will change, the first third of the 85-minute runtime comes across as shallow, indulgent, and flavorless. Characters with less depth than a sheet of paper were going through the motions of recycled movie plots from the 80s and 90s — I mean, it's literally based on the A payoff aways if you'll pay the price of admission. Shoplifters of the World is set to the tune of The Smiths, both in pace and character — not to mention several songs. Even if you're not familiar with the 80s English rock band, don't worry, you don't need to like or even know the music to get something from this film... but you do have to be patient. Events are set into motion when news circulates that The Smiths have broken up, an event that would mean little to the average person; however, it's heartbreaking to those that idolized the band, and it sends our characters out seeking a night of drinking and partying to mourn the end of something special. Meanwhile, another character establishes the soundtrack by holding a radio station DJ hostage and demanding a continuous stream of The Smiths for all that would listen. While things will change, the first third of the 85-minute runtime comes across as shallow, indulgent, and flavorless. Characters with less depth than a sheet of paper were going through the motions of recycled movie plots from the 80s and 90s — I mean, it's literally based on the urban legend that inspired the movie Airheads , but also steals from or directly references The Breakfast Club, High Fidelity, and even Reality Bites. It takes a while to become aparant, but this is a tribute to some of the messages The Smiths told through music and interviews. It's not until the halfway point that the storyline grows up and sends our hapless players crashing headlong into their own personal battles, daring them to become honest with themselves. In the course of a few minutes, the dissociation and angsty oh-woe-is-me attitudes cease to define their personalities, and we get to see they're fighting just to keep it together. Cult clichès of the time, such as radio stations, copying pop culture styles, and meaningless acts of rebelion become cultural establishments. However, it also portrays the people and lifestyle in ways that feel very true to life. I've been at the same parties, talking about the same things with the same people, albeit a little over a decade later — and while I know it wasn't that great, I still remember those times fondly. Verdict: I started out thinking Shoplifters of the World would be a massive disappointment, but ended up loving it. Despite being overwrought and contrived, it brings to life a niche fantasy of an entire generation in a way that is neither niche or fantasy. It's not a particularly joyful movie, but it leaves you feeling better by the end because we all want to care that much about something.

The Incredible 25th Year of Mitzi Bearclaw

Comedy | Streaming: March 23 | IMDb

Starring: MorningStar Angeline, Andrew Martin, Ajuawak Kapashesit, Gail Maurice, Gary Farmer, Billy Merasty, Vance Banzo, Roseanne Supernault

Synopsis: Upon receiving a letter about her ailing mother, Mitzi is called home from her creative life in downtown Toronto, where she designs funky hats and her boyfriend is a photographer. Back at home she faces old enemies, unresolved relationships, an old rivalry with a childhood enemy and growing up. It's a story about growth, feelings and the trials and tribulations of finding love and your place in this world!

Donny's Bar Mitzvah

Comedy | Streaming: March 23 (Amazon Prime and iTunes) | IMDb

Starring: Steele Stebbins, John DeLuca, Danny Trejo

Synopsis: Sex, drugs, and a dysfunctional family create the perfect storm for Donny Drucker’s Bar Mitzvah. We are catapulted back in time to the year 1998 as we follow a colorful array of characters from the perspective of a hired videographer. Donny tries to enjoy the evening while juggling his crazy mother, his teenage angst, and his new girlfriend, Handjob Hannah. Meanwhile Gerald, the MC of the party, is on a mission to stop the notorious party pooper Val Dho who is attempting to ruin the party. All that, plus: scandalous affairs, love triangles, spin the bottle, and a man with ranch dressing for hands. But as per tradition, all must be resolved before the big song at the end of the night.

Cody's Review: What the **** did I just watch? Donny's Bar Mitzvah is an outlandish twist on the found footage style, presented as if a 90s-era videographer with a VHS camcorder shot a bar mitzvah with an assortment of people we all wish we could un-meet. The whole thing feels like a series of Saturday Night Live sketches chopped up into a 70-minute movie, complete with unnecessary yelling, overused bits, and celebrity(-ish) cameos — including Danny Trejo and Noureen DeWulf. Most of the jokes are juvenille without being funny, but the few that do illicit a laugh will leave you feeling a little worse about yourself. The camcorder-style footage looks about as realistic as an early Instagram filter, and there are gimmicks like pop-out comments and exaggerated sound effects usually involving objects being pushed into or extracted from bodily orifices. Is it the worst thing I've seen? Well, no... I had to sit through Bridget Jones's Baby last year, so the bar is set pretty low. But is there any time I recommend watching Donny's Bar Mitzvah? Actually, yes. The next time you throw a big house party (with plenty of alcohol), set this to play on repeat. It's full of weird conversation starters, not interesting enough to draw anybody away from the party, and dumb enough that you can plant drunks in front of it to veg out. Verdict: Yikes.

Six Minutes to Midnight

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: James D'Arcy, Judi Dench, Eddie Izzard

Synopsis: Summer 1939. Influential families in Nazi Germany have sent their daughters to a finishing school in an English seaside town to learn the language and be ambassadors for a future looking National Socialist. A teacher there sees what is coming and is trying to raise the alarm. But the authorities believe he is the problem.

The Father

Drama | Streaming: March 26 | Theaters: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Rufus Sewell, Olivia Colman, Imogen Poots, Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, Anthony Hopkins, Mark Gatiss, Olivia Williams

Synopsis: Anthony is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the carers that his daughter, Anne, encouragingly introduces. Yet help is also becoming a necessity for Anne; she can’t make daily visits anymore and Anthony's grip on reality is unravelling. As we experience the ebb and flow of his memory, how much of his own identity and past can Anthony cling to? How does Anne cope as she grieves the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes before her? THE FATHER warmly embraces real life, through loving reflection upon the vibrant human condition; heart-breaking and uncompromisingly poignant – a movie that nestles in the truth of our own lives.

The Good Traitor

Biography, Drama | Streaming: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Zoë Tapper, Denise Gough, Burn Gorman

Synopsis: Kauffmann, who was the Danish ambassador to Washington in 1939 when World War II started and who declared himself to be the only true representative of a free Denmark in opposition to the Nazis.

A Week Away

Drama, Family, Musical, Religion | Streaming: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Kevin Quinn, Bailee Madison, Jahbril Cook

Synopsis: In this uplifting musical, a troubled teen takes a leap of faith by attending summer camp — and unexpectedly finds love, friends and a place to belong.

The Seventh Day

Horror | Streaming: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Guy Pearce, Keith David, Stephen Lang

Synopsis: A renowned exorcist who teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge.

The Toll

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Jordan Hayes, Max Topplin, James McGowan

Synopsis: Supernatural terror and spine-tingling suspense highlight this gripping journey into fear. When Cami orders a taxi service to take her to her father's country home, she's hoping for a quiet and uneventful ride. But a wrong turn by Spencer, her chatty driver, results in the car stalling on a dark and remote road. After several threatening and inexplicable occurrences, Cami and Spencer realize they are being watched--by an unseen presence that sees them as trespassers, and is ready to exact a deadly toll.

March 19

Zack Snyder's Justice League

Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Streaming: March 18 (HBO Max) | IMDb

Starring: Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot

Synopsis: Zack Snyder's definitive director's cut of Justice League. Determined to ensure Superman's ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

Happily

Comedy, Crime, Romance | Streaming: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Natalie Morales, Kerry Bishé, Natalie Zea

Synopsis: Tom and Janet have been happily married for years. But a visit from a mysterious stranger leads to a dead body, a lot of questions, and a tense couples' trip with friends who may not actually be friends at all.

Last Call

Comedy | Streaming: March 19 | Theaters: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Jeremy Piven, Taryn Manning, Bruce Dern

Synopsis: A local success story, Mick (Jeremy Piven), returns to his old neighborhood for a family emergency and is forced to stay when presented with a huge real estate opportunity. Now he must decide between taking the money or saving the one thing that links him to his past and his one true love; the family bar.

SAS: Red Notice

Action | Streaming: March 16 | IMDb

Starring: Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, Andy Serkis

Synopsis: An off-duty SAS soldier, Tom Buckingham, must thwart a terror attack on a train running through the Channel Tunnel. As the action escalates on the train, events transpire in the corridors of power that may make the difference as to whether Buckingham and the civilian passengers make it out of the tunnel alive.

Cosmic Sin

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Streaming: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Frank Grillo, Bruce Willis, Brandon Thomas Lee

Synopsis: Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo star in the new epic sci-fi adventure set in the year 2524, four hundred years after humans started colonizing the outer planets. Retired Military General James Ford (Willis) is called back into service after soldiers on a remote planet are attacked by a hostile alien fleet. The threat against the human race escalates into an inevitable interstellar war. General Ford teams up with General Eron Ryle (Grillo) and a team of elite soldiers in a race to stop the imminent attack before it is too late.

Exodus

Sci-Fi | Streaming: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Jimi Stanton, Janelle Snow, Charles Andrew Gardner

Synopsis: When a VHS-tape proves the existence of a rumored doorway to paradise, a young man abandons his decaying hometown in pursuit of the door to salvation, evading vengeful pursuers along the way.

Rose Plays Julie

Drama | Streaming: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Ann Skelly, Orla Brady, Aidan Gillen

Synopsis: Rose Plays Julie is the story of a young woman searching for her biological mother. Set against a backdrop of misogyny, revenge and longing, Rose undertakes a journey that leads her to revelations that are both devastating and dangerous.

Deadly Illusions

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: March 18 | IMDb

Starring: Kristin Davis, Dermot Mulroney, Greer Grammer

Synopsis: A bestselling female novelist, suffering from writer's block, hires an innocent young woman to watch over her twin children. As the novelist dangerously indulges in her new best seller, the line between the life she's writing and the one she's living becomes blurred.

Abandoned: Angelique’s Isle

Thriller | Streaming: March 16 | IMDb

Starring: Julia Jones, Stephen McHattie, Tantoo Cardinal

Synopsis: Angelique's Isle is a harrowing tale of perseverance and survival that unfolds during the great copper rush of 1845, when newlyweds ANGELIQUE, a young Ojibway and CHARLIE, her voyageur husband, are left stranded throughout a brutal winter on Lake Superior's Isle Royale where Angelique is ultimately forced to face her inner demons and beliefs as the unbelievably beautiful, yet treacherous wilderness threatens to claim her.

Operation Varsity Blues

Documentary, Crime | Streaming: March 17 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Sarah Chaney, Leroy Edwards III, Wallace Langham

Synopsis: Reenactments drive this documentary investigating the mastermind behind a scam to sneak the kids of rich and famous families into top US universities.

Phobias

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Leonardo Nam, Martina Garcia, Hana Mae Lee, Lauren Miller Rogen, Macy Gray, Ross Partridge

Synopsis: Five dangerous patients, suffering from extreme phobias at a government testing facility, are put to the ultimate test under the supervision of a crazed doctor and his quest to weaponize fear.

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.

Honeydew

Horror | Streaming: April 13 | Theaters: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Sawyer Spielberg, Malin Barr, Barbara Kingsley

Synopsis: HONEYDEW tells the story of a young couple (played by Spielberg and Barr) who are forced to seek shelter in the home of an aging farmer (Kingsley) and her peculiar son, when they suddenly begin having strange cravings and hallucinations taking them down a rabbit hole of the bizarre.

Nobody

Action, Thriller, Crime | Streaming: April 15 | Theaters: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov, Connie Nielsen

Synopsis: Hutch Mansell, a suburban dad, overlooked husband, nothing neighbor — a 'nobody.' When two thieves break into his home one night, Hutch's unknown long-simmering rage is ignited and propels him on a brutal path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.

Night of the Sicario

Action, Thriller | Streaming: April 16 | IMDb

Starring: Natasha Henstridge, Manny Perez, Costas Mandylor

Synopsis: Natasha Henstridge (Species) and Costas Mandylor (Saw franchise) star in this action-packed, suspenseful thriller that will shock you at every turn. While transporting the family of a key witness in a federal trial against the cartel, DEA agents are ambushed in a fatal shootout. Now the survivors, including the witness’ young daughter, must take refuge in a nearby home as the ruthless sicarios hunt them down. With danger at every corner and a violent hurricane wiping out any chance of outside help, they must play a deadly game of cat and mouse with the cartel to live through the night.

Vanquish

Action, Crime, Thriller | Streaming: April 20 | Theaters: April 16 | IMDb

Starring: Morgan Freeman, Ruby Rose

Synopsis: From the director of Double Take, Middle Men, and The Poison Rose comes this stylish, glossy action-thriller starring Morgan Freeman (Se7en) and Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black) that shows what desperation can drive a person to do. A mother, Victoria (Rose), is trying to put her dark past as a Russian drug courier behind her, but retired cop Damon (Freeman) forces Victoria to do his bidding by holding her daughter hostage. Now, Victoria must use guns, guts, and a motorcycle to take out a series of violent gangsters — or she may never see her child again.

Jakob's Wife

Horror | Streaming: April 16 | IMDb

Starring: Barbara Crampton, Larry Fessenden, Nyisha Bell, Mark Kelly, Sarah Lind, Robert Rusler, Bonnie Aarons, Phil Brooks

Synopsis: Anne is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with “The Master,” she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows and Jakob realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted.

Monday

Drama, Romance | Streaming: April 16 | IMDb

Starring: Sebastian Stan, Denise Gough, Dominique Tipper

Synopsis: Mickey (Sebastian Stan) and Chloe (Denise Gough), two Americans in their mid-thirties living in Athens, meet in the heat of summer one whirlwind weekend. The chemistry between them is undeniable. When Chloe’s time in Greece is drawing to a close, she decides to give up her high-flying job back home and explore whether one weekend’s passion can blossom into something more. Argyris Papadimitropoulos’ follow up of the festival sensation Suntan is a fun, sensuous romance about how love gets in the way of life, and life gets in the way of love.

Killer Among Us

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: April 16 | IMDb

Starring: Yasha Jackson, Bruce MacVittie, Andrew Richardson

Synopsis: On the 4th of July, a serial killer has a moral crisis when he discovers that his latest victim is a high-school student; simultaneously, a rookie cop and a seasoned detective race against the clock to save her life.

Gunda

Documentary | Streaming: April 16 | Theaters: December 11 | IMDb

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Victor Kossakovsky

Synopsis: GUNDA chronicles the unfiltered lives of a mother pig, a flock of chickens, and a herd of cows with masterful intimacy. Using stark, transcendent black and white cinematography and the farm's ambient soundtrack, Master director Victor Kossakowsky invites the audience to slow down and experience life as his subjects do, taking in their world with a magical patience and an other worldly perspective. GUNDA asks us to meditate on the mystery of animal consciousness, and reckon with the role humanity plays in it. Executive produced by Joaquin Phoenix.

The Marijuana Conspiracy

Drama | Streaming: April 20 | IMDb

Starring: Brittany Bristow, Morgan Kohan, Julia Sarah Stone, Tymika Tafari, Kyla Young, Marie Ward, Luke Bilyk, Gregory Calderone, Derek McGrath, Paulino Nunes

Synopsis: In 1972, five young women looking for a fresh start in life become part of a radical experiment studying the effects of weed on women. Despite the agendas of the government, they use their unique strengths, and friendship to overcome adversity.

The Boonies

Horror | Streaming: April 20 | IMDb

Starring: Daniel Johnson, James Quinn, Brian Balog

Synopsis: Aaron (Matt Schultz, Theo and the Professor) joins his brother, Jeremy (James Quinn, Checkmate), and a group of his friends for a weekend hiking excursion into the Appalachian woods. Instead of a peaceful weekend getaway, the group soon discovers their itinerary includes more than a traditional outdoor adventure. When they unexpectedly meet a couple who report strange local occurrences, the group soon find themselves on a terrifying trek during their fight for survival.

The Mortuary Collection

Horror | Streaming: April 20 | IMDb

Starring: Clancy Brown, Caitlin Custer, Christine Kilmer, Jacob Elordi

Synopsis: Set in the phantasmagorical town of Raven's End, nothing is as it seems.... In THE MORTUARY COLLECTION, a misguided young girl takes refuge in a decrepit old mortuary. There she meets Montgomery Dark, an eccentric undertaker with more than a few skeletons in his closet. Montgomery chronicles the strange history of the town through a series of twisted tales, each more terrifying than the last, but the young girl's world is unhinged when she discovers that the final story...is her own.

Stowaway

Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Streaming: April 22 | IMDb

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim

Synopsis: On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.

Mortal Kombat

Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Streaming: April 23 (HBO Max) | Theaters: April 23 | IMDb

Starring: Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin

Synopsis: A failing boxer uncovers a family secret that leads him to a mystical tournament called Mortal Kombat where he meets a group of warriors who fight to the death in order to save the realms from the evil sorcerer Shang Tsung.

Together Together

Comedy | Streaming: April 23 | IMDb

Starring: Patti Harrison, Ed Helms, Rosalind Chao

Synopsis: When young loner Anna is hired as the gestational surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s who wants a child, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will quickly challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.

The Asset

Action, Crime, Thriller | Streaming: April 23 | IMDb

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Patrick, Michael Keaton

Synopsis: Rembrandt and Anna, two world premier assassins who share a mysterious past from Vietnam, traverse the globe competing for high-profile contracts. But when Anna's mentor is murdered, she and Rembrandt must form an uneasy alliance and return to Vietnam to track down his killer.

Wildcat

Thriller | Streaming: April 27 | Theaters: April 23 | IMDb

Starring: Georgina Campbell, Luke Benward, Ibrahim Renno, Mido Hamada, Ali Olomi

Synopsis: An ambitious reporter (Georgina Campbell) stationed in the Middle East is taken captive after a militant group ambushes her convoy. Convinced that the young woman is hiding her true identity, they’ll stop at nothing to extract information crucial to the success of their upcoming terrorist attack. With time running out, she must find a way to survive and turn the tables on her assailants.

Sweet River

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: April 23 | IMDb

Starring: Lisa Kay, Martin Sacks, Eddie Baroo

Synopsis: Hana’s search for her son’s body leads her to the sleepy town of Billing, where her investigations uncover more than she expected and threaten to expose the towns secrets... secrets that both the living and the dead will fight to protect.

In the Earth

Horror | Streaming: April 23 | IMDb

Starring: Joel Fry, Reece Shearsmith, Hayley Squires

Synopsis: As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness, the forest coming to life around them.

Bloodthirsty

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: April 23 | IMDb

Starring: Lauren Beatty, Greg Bryk, Katharine King So

Synopsis: When indie singer Grey struggles to write her sophomore album, she teams up with a mysterious producer at his secluded cabin. Though their bond strengthens her music, it also starts to irreparably alter Grey’s body and mind.

Theatrical releases

If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Adventure, Comedy, Family | Theaters: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: James Corden, Elizabeth Debicki, Lennie James

Synopsis: Thomas and Bea are now married and living with Peter and his rabbit family. Bored of life in the garden, Peter goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family.

French Exit

Comedy, Drama | Theaters: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts

Synopsis: A socialite is decamping from Manhattan to Paris to live out her days after her dead husband’s fortune runs out. She cashes out whatever is left and goes with her son and her cat, who happens to be the embodiment of her long-dead partner.

Assault on VA-33

Action, Thriller | Streaming: April 6 | Theaters: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: Sean Patrick Flanery, Michael Jai White, Mark Dacascos

Synopsis: Sean Patrick Flanery (Boondock Saints) stars as decorated army veteran Jason Hill. While on a routine visit to the local VA hospital, organized terrorists infiltrate the building and take hostages, including a decorated general, and Hill’s wife. The highly trained veteran is outnumbered and the last line of defense, taking on a building full of armed insurgents before it’s too late.

Cody's Review: Die Hard on an anorexic budget. At any other point in history, Assault on VA-33 wouldn't even earn itself a direct-to-DVD release, but would instead make its debut in the 2AM slot of a low-budget action movie marathon. Every corner was cut, even down to using cheap squibs. We've seen this story before: A group of 'terrorists' take over a building with hostages, a random guy with combat training is caught in the middle of it, somehow his family gets involved, and the random guy takes out the bad guys one-by-one to save the day. Sean Patrick Flanery leads as a cut rate John McClane suffering from PTSD and a dodgy leg. He's ostensibly joined by Michael Jai White, an incompetent and functionally irrelevant police chief. Nicholas Cage's real life son, Weston Cage Coppola, jumps into a low-rent version of Hans Gruber, complete with a dubious Russian(?) accent — seriously, they're just ripping off Die Hard. The writing is bad, direction is bad, editing is bad, and the acting is bad... And I just watched Born A Champion, so it's obvious Flanery can deliver something more competent than this. At times I think they didn't even have a script, but instead encouraged the actors to ad-lib conversations. I could spend 20 minutes just complaining about the assorted places where special effects were wrong, and another 20 minutes on the poor sound design, like when they left out the sound of footsteps when people were running down a stairwell. Verdict: Don't pay for this. In fact, don't even watch it for free when some network picks it for filler in 6 months. There's simply nothing redeeming here, it's better to go back and re-watch Con Air for the hundredth time.

The Unholy

Horror | Theaters: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cricket Brown, William Sadler

Synopsis: A hearing-impaired girl is visited by the Virgin Mary and can suddenly hear, speak, and heal the sick. As people flock to witness her miracles, terrifying events unfold. Are they the work of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister?

Voyagers

Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Streaming: April 9 | IMDb

Starring: Colin Farrell, Lily Rose Depp, Archie Madekwe, Tye Sheridan, Fionn Whitehead, Isaac Hempstead Wright

Synopsis: With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the unsatiable hunger for power.

