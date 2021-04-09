A couple of months back, the popular root solution Magisk picked up a big update that unified the Magisk Manager app and Magisk itself into a single convenient package in v22, which would be the last version to support Android versions prior to 5.0. Ahead of that change, v22 is getting a minor .1 revision with a handful of fixes and improvements, including a brand new log writer.

The full changelog for Magisk V22.1 is just below:

[App] Prevent multiple installation sessions running in parallel

[App] Prevent OutOfMemory crashes when checking boot signature on PXA boot images

[General] Proper cgroup migration implementation

[General] Rewrite log writer from scratch, should resolve any crashes and deadlocks

[General] Many scripts updates fixing regressions

[MagiskHide] Prevent possible deadlock when signal arrives

[MagiskHide] Partial match process names if necessary

[MagiskBoot] Preserve and patch AVB 2.0 structures/headers in boot images

[MagiskBoot] Properly strip out data encryption flags

[MagiskBoot] Prevent possible integer overflow

[MagiskInit] Fix sepolicy.rule mounting strategy

mounting strategy [resetprop] Always delete existing ro. props before updating. This will fix bootloops that could be caused by modifying device fingerprint properties.

This latest release doesn't have any big or fun new user-facing features, but it should help those that ran into any of the listed issues with the last version, improving stability before the next release, which will drop compatibility for Android devices running Kitkat and Jellybean.

I have decided that Magisk v22 will be the last major version to support anything lower than Android 5.0. The next major release with the version bump will drop Kitkat and Jellybean support. — John Wu (@topjohnwu) April 6, 2021

Downloads for Magisk v22.1 are available at the project's Github, though we assume (as usual) that you should also be able to pull it down via the Magisk Manager app if you already have Magisk installed.