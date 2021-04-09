This year's follow-up to the Pixel 4a phones has been shelved and will not be shown at Google I/O 2021, multiple reports now say.

Tech blogger Jon Prosser was first to make the claim that the Pixel 5a, codenamed 'barbet,' would be canceled with his source(s) citing the global chip shortage as the main reason. The Pixel 4a and 4a 5G will lead Google's budget phone options through the end of the year. Android Central has confirmed Prosser's reporting. Android Police has reached out to Google for statement.

Up to now, the Pixel 5a was supposedly going to be nearly identical in design to the most recent generation of Pixel phones, but we didn't have much confidence in the way of internals. Qualcomm and its partner producer Samsung are reportedly experiencing pressures putting out Snapdragon mobile chipsets and are leaning towards higher-end, higher-margin products in the meantime.