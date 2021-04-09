HP is breathing new life into its Chromebook x360 14 series with 11th-gen Intel chips and a step up in memory from eMMC format to PCIe SSD. All of that starting from the same prices as last year.

9to5Google reports that last year's overall build has pretty much carried over to this year, coming equipped with a 14" touchscreen on a 360° hinge, stereo Bang & Olufsen speakers, a 58Wh battery, a webcam with physical privacy cover, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor, one USB-A, and two USB-C ports.

The base configuration, which comes with a Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage, will start at $499 — the same base model price from 2020 and $150 less than last year's same-spec model. There will also be a 256GB storage option as well as the other Intel chips in the series, presumably.

Sales begin later this month at HP and Best Buy (placeholder price not withstanding).