Outside of their respective price tags, both of Google's most recent Pixel phones have a lot in common, including some special offers for shoppers. Anyone who purchased either Pixel between last October and the upcoming end of this month gained access to a promotion, earning 600 Play Points just for buying the phone. Users could redeem these points for Play Store credit or in-game items with apps like Candy Crush Saga and Pokemon Go. If you hadn't redeemed your Play Points yet — or you weren't even aware this deal existed — you'll need to keep waiting. Google has suspended the promotion after detecting "technical issues" with the campaign.

Previously, qualified Pixel users could navigate to the Play Points menu inside Google Play to redeem their credit under the "Earn" tab. I can confirm the deal no longer appears in the Play Store on a Pixel 4a 5G despite being eligible for the promotion. Google's support page doesn't describe what technical issue caused the program's suspension, though it notes that a fix is already in the works.

The Play Points page on a Pixel 4a 5G, sans promotion.

In addition to the six-month window for purchasing and activating a Pixel 4a 5G or Pixel 5, eligible users must also be located in the United States, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Australia, or Taiwan. It's unclear whether Google will extend the timeframe past the end of April if this deal does go active again.