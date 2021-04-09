Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds Pro are some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy today. With great sound quality and active noise-canceling built-in, they're tough to beat. While a new set of Buds Pro usually runs you $200, you can grab a pair for yourself and one for a friend for $75 off your total purchase.

There's a lot to love about these headphones. An excellent in-ear design helps them stay discreet and feel light in your ear, while the dual drivers deliver top-tier sound for both music and podcasts. Call quality is superb, as long as you're not standing in a windstorm, and each bud can work independently without the other. Since you're getting two pairs, you'll just need to make sure both buyers have an Android phone around to sync with Samsung's Galaxy Wearables app, as it's not available on iOS. That's the only way to ensure firmware updates and EQ tuning, though pairing and ANC control works on all devices.

To grab the deal, just head over to Verizon's website using the link below and place two sets in your cart. The discount is automatically applied at checkout, dropping each set to $162.49. There's no end date for this deal, so make sure you take advantage of the offer before time runs out.