Welcome to Friday, everyone. Sales are starting to pick up for the weekend, and so I have a solid list today, along with a few standouts. First up is Titan Quest, an enjoyable action RPG that now offers all of the DLC from PC and consoles. Next up is 9th Dawn III RPG, a fantastic RPG well worth the current asking price. Last but not least is A Street Cat's Tale, an isometric adventure game that offers a heartwarming story. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 27 temporarily free and 42 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Identify Dog Breeds Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Capshort Photo Editor Pro 2021-Filters $ Effect $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Unit Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Table Top Racing Premium $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- 9th Dawn II 2 RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Christmas Puzzle Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bricks Breaker Pro : No Ads $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Coin Princess: Offline Retro RPG Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: Offline RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Offline Defence RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Let the Pharaoh FREE!!! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monster Killer Pro - Assassin, Archer Hero Shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Retro Mini Game Arena Online $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP] SweetFly : Offline Idle Merge Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Link 2: Constellation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP] WeaponWar : Offline Idle Merge Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Castle Defender Premium: Hero Idle Defense TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- D7: pack the colored Dominoes per 7. Casual game. $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- IQ Games Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Monkey GO Happy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2021 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- X Launcher $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lines Square - Neon icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Minka Light - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Pull Me App Unlocker $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Science For Kids $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Display Calibration Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- World Around Me - WAM Pro $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- SUBURBIA City Building Game $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- TED squirrel adventure 2,5D Platformer Game $1.99 -> $1.30; Sale ends in 4 days
- 1944 Burning Bridges Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ChessFinity PREMIUM $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neighbours from Hell: Season 2 - Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Titan Quest $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 9th Dawn III RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- KNIGHTS $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PEG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 1 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pilot Brothers 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SUPER Happy Style $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Captain is Dead $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- A Street Cat's Tale : support edition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Achikaps Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Funny Animals! Zoo for toddler $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vodobanka Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Gallery Widget Unlocker $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Vera Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Selene Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pixly Limitless 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Pink - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Purple - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxy X - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MiUX - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Olympia Sticker - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Ring - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixly Paint - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rubuk - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
