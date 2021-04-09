Welcome to Friday, everyone. Sales are starting to pick up for the weekend, and so I have a solid list today, along with a few standouts. First up is Titan Quest, an enjoyable action RPG that now offers all of the DLC from PC and consoles. Next up is 9th Dawn III RPG, a fantastic RPG well worth the current asking price. Last but not least is A Street Cat's Tale, an isometric adventure game that offers a heartwarming story. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 27 temporarily free and 42 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Identify Dog Breeds Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Capshort Photo Editor Pro 2021-Filters $ Effect $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Unit Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Table Top Racing Premium $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. 9th Dawn II 2 RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Christmas Puzzle Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Bricks Breaker Pro : No Ads $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. [VIP]Coin Princess: Offline Retro RPG Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: Offline RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. [VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Offline Defence RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Let the Pharaoh FREE!!! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Monster Killer Pro - Assassin, Archer Hero Shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. [VIP]Retro Mini Game Arena Online $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. [VIP] SweetFly : Offline Idle Merge Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Star Link 2: Constellation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. [VIP] WeaponWar : Offline Idle Merge Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Castle Defender Premium: Hero Idle Defense TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. D7: pack the colored Dominoes per 7. Casual game. $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. IQ Games Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Monkey GO Happy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2021 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. X Launcher $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Lines Square - Neon icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  3. Minka Light - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Pull Me App Unlocker $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. Science For Kids $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  4. Display Calibration Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Rapid Notifications Blocker PRO $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. World Around Me - WAM Pro $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. SUBURBIA City Building Game $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. TED squirrel adventure 2,5D Platformer Game $1.99 -> $1.30; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. 1944 Burning Bridges Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. ChessFinity PREMIUM $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Neighbours from Hell: Season 2 - Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Titan Quest $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. 9th Dawn III RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. KNIGHTS $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. PEG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Pilot Brothers 1 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Pilot Brothers 2 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Pilot Brothers 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. SpellKeeper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. SUPER Happy Style $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. The Captain is Dead $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. A Street Cat's Tale : support edition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Achikaps Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Funny Animals! Zoo for toddler $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Vodobanka Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Gallery Widget Unlocker $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 10 hours
  2. Vera Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Selene Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Pixly Limitless 3D - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Dark Pink - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Dark Purple - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Galaxy X - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. MiUX - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Olympia Sticker - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Pixel Ring - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Pixly Paint - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Rubuk - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days