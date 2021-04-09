Welcome to Friday, everyone. Sales are starting to pick up for the weekend, and so I have a solid list today, along with a few standouts. First up is Titan Quest, an enjoyable action RPG that now offers all of the DLC from PC and consoles. Next up is 9th Dawn III RPG, a fantastic RPG well worth the current asking price. Last but not least is A Street Cat's Tale, an isometric adventure game that offers a heartwarming story. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 27 temporarily free and 42 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games