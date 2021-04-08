Cheap true wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, but with summer fast approaching, you might want to think about making your music a little more social. Whether you're planning for the first cookout of the season, or you're just looking to tune out on a walk, Amazon's got something for you. Today only, you can save up to 38% on a ton of Bluetooth speakers and headphones from Tribit.

Even though today's savings might seem like a run-of-the-mill wireless audio sale, Tribit has some unique offerings that could catch your eye. You can grab a micro bike speaker for just $40, perfect for listening to your summer mixes while paying attention to traffic. ANC-equipped earbuds and headphones are also up for grabs, as is a 360° waterproof Bluetooth speaker. One of the wireless earbud cases even doubles as a power bank for staying charged on the go. Check out everything on sale using the list below:

No matter whether you're after true wireless earbuds, headphones, or a brand-new Bluetooth speaker, you'll need to make your decision quickly. As with all of Amazon's daily deals, this one's up at the end of the day.