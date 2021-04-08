If you're looking to get a phone with Qualcomm's current flagship processor, there aren't many scenarios where you won't have to spend a small fortune. However, if you're in India, you'll be happy to know that Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is soon going to unveil one of the cheapest Snapdragon 888 phones in the world yet.

The Chinese brand has already shared that it'll announce the iQOO 7 series in India in April. While we don't know the exact pricing, it's officially confirmed to start from under ₹40,000 (~$535). Right now, this is a price undercut by few competitors only, like Realme, and its phone isn't even available in India yet.

When performance meets class, extraordinary things transpire. A new monster packed with world-class features will be out & we bet you won’t be able to take your eyes off it.#ComingSoon #iQOO7Series #iQOO #MonsterInside pic.twitter.com/ixYedQgg1i — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 8, 2021

The above teaser and the fact that iQOO is calling it a series indirectly confirm that we'll also see the BMW M Motorsport edition in India next to the regular variant. Both models will be powered by the Snapdragon 888, accompanied by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Some other key features of the Chinese variants of the phones include 120W fast wired charging, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and Android 11 out of the box.

This isn't the first time iQOO is introducing a phone with a high-end Qualcomm processor on the cheap. The 2020 iQOO 3 was also among the most affordable phones to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor.