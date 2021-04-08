The very first time I ever used Android, it was loaded up as a live bootable partition on a MicroSD card shoved into my HTC Fuze. I'm sure the Windows Mobile installation on the phone's internal storage felt very jealous, because the rest is history. Samsung is hoping for something similar with its latest project: an interactive, web-based demonstration of Android made specifically for iPhone users.

Well, a demonstration of Samsung's version of Android and its ubiquitous One UI skin, anyway. The live demo shows a Samsung home page with some guided highlights, sort of like an in-store demo. But the system is surprisingly deep: you can check your messages with in-line GIFs, hop into the Settings menu, watch a short video taken by the "phone's" camera, and even change the system theme.

Previous Next Previous









Next

Someone at Samsung needs a raise, because one of the elements that's highlighted is Fortnite, the smash-hit game that's been kicked off of both the iOS App Store and the Play Store for refusing to give Apple and Google their 30% cut, respectively. The mobile version of Fortnite is still available as a manual installation on Android, and crucially, it's still up and heavily featured on Samsung's branded Galaxy Store.

Here's a video of the web interface in action:

All in all, it's a clever little demonstration. If you or someone you love happens to have an iPhone, head to iTest.nz to check it out. Unfortunately it won't work on Android (the site just links you to the Samsung store), and surprisingly, it won't work on an iPad, either. I suppose it requires a very specific screen aspect ratio for the demo.