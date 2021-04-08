OnePlus is giving away a one-of-a-kind Nord in a green-orange gradated colorway that's smooth-looking and smooth to the touch, much like ripening citrus. Here's how you can score it...

OnePlus Nord Product Manager Andy Liu penned a post on the company forums describing the origins of his colorful creation coming out of being denied oat milk from his morning latte. That's important, I guess.

Besides the color and finish, this Nord is the same as any other with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 90Hz AMOLED display, and Warp Charge 30T. Importantly, we don't know the memory configuration of this device — 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12/256GB.

If you're 18 years or older and have an Instagram account, you'll need to follow @oneplus.nord, then take a photo of your phone and write up a caption pitching why you deserve an upgrade to a Nord, plus the hashtag #SwitchToNord.

OnePlus's general terms and conditions for giveaways are available here. As of press time, we've got no idea when the company will stop accepting entries.