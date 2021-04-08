Nokia is preparing a fresh batch of entry-level phones — including those with 5G — for 2021. But in the E.U. and U.K., where the six devices and some wireless earbuds will arrive first, there's more to this announcement than just hardware and new names.
The Nokia X20 (left set) and X10 are phones that share identical chassis and specifications except for the camera and memory loadouts — the X20 gets the more powerful set. They come with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 480 chipset with sub-6GHz 5G network access and dual-band Wi-Fi. The bodies are equipped with a microSD slot, a headphone jack, NFC, a fingerprint sensor on top of the power button, and a hardware key for Google Assistant.
Specs
|Display
|6.67" @ 1080 x 2400 LCD
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Memory configs
|X20 - 6GB or 8GB RAM / 128GB storage
X10 - 4GB RAM / 128GB storage
6GB RAM / 64 or 128GB storage
|microSD
|Up to 512GB
|Rear cameras
|X20 - 64MP, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth, 2MP macro
X10 - 48MP, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth, 2MP macro
|Front cameras
|X20 - 32MP
X10 - 8MP
|Battery
|4,470mAh w/ 18W charging
|Connectivity
|5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, FM radio
|Peripherals
|USB 2.0 Type-C, fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm jack, 2 x nano-SIM
|OS
|Android 11 (Android One)
|Dimensions
|169 x 79.7 x 9.1mm
X20 - 220g / X10 - 210g
|Colors
|X20 - Midnight Sun, Nordic Blue
X10 - Forest, Snow
The X devices are guaranteed 3 years of monthly security updates and 3 years of OS upgrades, bringing these phones into line with Google Pixels and some of the best of Samsung's Galaxy options.
In the U.K., Nokia will sell the X20 with 6GB of RAM for £300 while the 8GB model will cost £320, all starting in May. From June, the X10 with 4GB of RAM will be available from Three (price TBA) while Nokia and associated retailers will sell the 6/64 config SIM-free for £250.
Sliding down the price spectrum by a considerable amount, the Nokia G20 (left set) and G10 are just as similar as the X20 and X10 are to each other with the main priority being multi-day battery life, but within are even more differences that make the capability gap more obvious.
Specs
|Display
|6.52" @ 720 x 1600 LCD
|SoC
|G20 - MediaTek Helio G35 (Octa-core 2.3GHz)
G10 - MediaTek Helio G25 (Octa-core 2GHz)
|Memory configs
|G20 - 4GB RAM / 64 or 128GB storage
G10 - 3 or 4GB RAM / 32 or 64GB storage
|microSD
|Up to 512GB
|Rear cameras
|G20 - 48MP, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth, 2MP macro
G10 - 13MP, 2MP depth, 2MP macro
|Front camera
|8MP
|Battery
|5,050mAh w/ 10W charging
|Connectivity
|LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC (most models), FM radio
|Peripherals
|USB 2.0 Type-C, fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm jack, up to 2 nano-SIM
|OS
|Android 11
|Dimensions
|165 x 76 x 9.2mm
G20 - 197g / G10 - 194g
|Colors
|G20 - Night, Glacier
G10 - Night, Dusk
These phones also have a Google Assistant button and a fingerprint sensor as well as an IPX2 rating, good for 7" of rainfall per hour. The G20 and G10 will receive 3 years of monthly security updates, but only 2 years of OS upgrades.
The G10 comes to Great Britain at the end of this month with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for £110. The G20 will be along later in May with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage at the price of £130.
The most affordable devices of the group are the Nokia C20 (left set) and C10. These are meant for smartphone newbies, but that really doesn't excuse the inclusion of Micro-USB ports here.
Specs
|Display
|6.52" @ 720 x 1600 LCD
|SoC
|C20 - Unisoc SC9863a (Octa-core 1.6GHz)
C10 - Unisoc SC7331e (Quad-core 1.3GHz)
|Memory configs
|C20 - 1 or 2GB RAM / 16 or 32GB storage
C10 - 1 GB RAM / 16 or 32GB storage
2GB RAM / 16GB storage
|microSD
|Up to 256GB
|Cameras
|5MP rear, 5MP front
|Battery
|3,000mAh removable battery w/ 5W charging
|Connectivity
|LTE (G20) or 3G (G10), Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, FM radio
|Peripherals
|USB 2.0 (Micro-B), 3.5mm jack, up to 2 nano-SIM
|OS
|Android 11 (Go edition)
|Dimensions
|170 x 78 x 8.8mm / 191g
|Colors
|C20 - Charcoal
Whereas the G and X phones are served security updates monthly, the C20 and C10 will get 2 years of quarterly security updates with no OS upgrades promised. That said, the lightweight Android Go software should fly fairly easily on these devices for a long time to come.
Only the C20 with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage will be available in the U.K. and even then it'll be through Three for £79. We have no word on where the C10 will land.
With all of this phone business, there are some wireless earbuds to talk about as well — the truly wireless Nokia Lite Earbuds (BH-105) feature touch controls and 6mm drivers and run on Bluetooth 5 and a 6-hour power cycle. The charging case should provide up to 30 more hours of listening and take a USB-C connection. U.K. sellers will have stock in June for £30.
U.S. availability details on all of these products are due soon.
And speaking of phone business: Nokia parent HMD Global is getting into the British MVNO market starting later this month as HMD Mobile. Devices will be bundled with tariffs that come with unlimited calls and messaging across the U.K. and E.U. and 5G data allowances between 1GB and 25GB starting at £6.50 per month. Prospective customers will see details on the GB pages of Nokia Mobile's site. This move seems like a natural progression from the global roaming program it introduced last year called HMD Connect and a sign that the company is doing a good job in developing a following for mobile services.
Comments