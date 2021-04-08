Nokia is preparing a fresh batch of entry-level phones — including those with 5G — for 2021. But in the E.U. and U.K., where the six devices and some wireless earbuds will arrive first, there's more to this announcement than just hardware and new names.

The Nokia X20 (left set) and X10 are phones that share identical chassis and specifications except for the camera and memory loadouts — the X20 gets the more powerful set. They come with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 480 chipset with sub-6GHz 5G network access and dual-band Wi-Fi. The bodies are equipped with a microSD slot, a headphone jack, NFC, a fingerprint sensor on top of the power button, and a hardware key for Google Assistant.

Specs Display 6.67" @ 1080 x 2400 LCD SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Memory configs X20 - 6GB or 8GB RAM / 128GB storage

X10 - 4GB RAM / 128GB storage

6GB RAM / 64 or 128GB storage microSD Up to 512GB Rear cameras X20 - 64MP, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth, 2MP macro

X10 - 48MP, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth, 2MP macro Front cameras X20 - 32MP

X10 - 8MP Battery 4,470mAh w/ 18W charging Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, FM radio Peripherals USB 2.0 Type-C, fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm jack, 2 x nano-SIM OS Android 11 (Android One) Dimensions 169 x 79.7 x 9.1mm

X20 - 220g / X10 - 210g Colors X20 - Midnight Sun, Nordic Blue

X10 - Forest, Snow

The X devices are guaranteed 3 years of monthly security updates and 3 years of OS upgrades, bringing these phones into line with Google Pixels and some of the best of Samsung's Galaxy options.

In the U.K., Nokia will sell the X20 with 6GB of RAM for £300 while the 8GB model will cost £320, all starting in May. From June, the X10 with 4GB of RAM will be available from Three (price TBA) while Nokia and associated retailers will sell the 6/64 config SIM-free for £250.

Sliding down the price spectrum by a considerable amount, the Nokia G20 (left set) and G10 are just as similar as the X20 and X10 are to each other with the main priority being multi-day battery life, but within are even more differences that make the capability gap more obvious.

Specs Display 6.52" @ 720 x 1600 LCD SoC G20 - MediaTek Helio G35 (Octa-core 2.3GHz)

G10 - MediaTek Helio G25 (Octa-core 2GHz) Memory configs G20 - 4GB RAM / 64 or 128GB storage

G10 - 3 or 4GB RAM / 32 or 64GB storage microSD Up to 512GB Rear cameras G20 - 48MP, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth, 2MP macro

G10 - 13MP, 2MP depth, 2MP macro Front camera 8MP Battery 5,050mAh w/ 10W charging Connectivity LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC (most models), FM radio Peripherals USB 2.0 Type-C, fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm jack, up to 2 nano-SIM OS Android 11 Dimensions 165 x 76 x 9.2mm

G20 - 197g / G10 - 194g Colors G20 - Night, Glacier

G10 - Night, Dusk

These phones also have a Google Assistant button and a fingerprint sensor as well as an IPX2 rating, good for 7" of rainfall per hour. The G20 and G10 will receive 3 years of monthly security updates, but only 2 years of OS upgrades.

The G10 comes to Great Britain at the end of this month with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for £110. The G20 will be along later in May with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage at the price of £130.

The most affordable devices of the group are the Nokia C20 (left set) and C10. These are meant for smartphone newbies, but that really doesn't excuse the inclusion of Micro-USB ports here.

Specs Display 6.52" @ 720 x 1600 LCD SoC C20 - Unisoc SC9863a (Octa-core 1.6GHz)

C10 - Unisoc SC7331e (Quad-core 1.3GHz) Memory configs C20 - 1 or 2GB RAM / 16 or 32GB storage

C10 - 1 GB RAM / 16 or 32GB storage

2GB RAM / 16GB storage microSD Up to 256GB Cameras 5MP rear, 5MP front Battery 3,000mAh removable battery w/ 5W charging Connectivity LTE (G20) or 3G (G10), Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, FM radio Peripherals USB 2.0 (Micro-B), 3.5mm jack, up to 2 nano-SIM OS Android 11 (Go edition) Dimensions 170 x 78 x 8.8mm / 191g Colors C20 - Charcoal

Whereas the G and X phones are served security updates monthly, the C20 and C10 will get 2 years of quarterly security updates with no OS upgrades promised. That said, the lightweight Android Go software should fly fairly easily on these devices for a long time to come.

Only the C20 with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage will be available in the U.K. and even then it'll be through Three for £79. We have no word on where the C10 will land.

With all of this phone business, there are some wireless earbuds to talk about as well — the truly wireless Nokia Lite Earbuds (BH-105) feature touch controls and 6mm drivers and run on Bluetooth 5 and a 6-hour power cycle. The charging case should provide up to 30 more hours of listening and take a USB-C connection. U.K. sellers will have stock in June for £30.

U.S. availability details on all of these products are due soon.

And speaking of phone business: Nokia parent HMD Global is getting into the British MVNO market starting later this month as HMD Mobile. Devices will be bundled with tariffs that come with unlimited calls and messaging across the U.K. and E.U. and 5G data allowances between 1GB and 25GB starting at £6.50 per month. Prospective customers will see details on the GB pages of Nokia Mobile's site. This move seems like a natural progression from the global roaming program it introduced last year called HMD Connect and a sign that the company is doing a good job in developing a following for mobile services.