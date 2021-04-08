When LG shut down its mobile division last week, a few details remained unclear about its existing products. We initially speculated that the latest flagships should be in for at least another big upgrade to Android 12, but now LG has shed some light on its plans going forward. It pledges to update most of its flagships for up to three years.
LG writes that the three-year guarantee applies to "LG premium phones released in 2019 and later (G series, V series, VELVET, Wing) while certain 2020 models such as LG Stylo and K series will receive two OS updates." Further updates will depend on Google's distribution of Android and device performance and compatibility, but this could mean that almost all mentioned phones are in for Android 12 or even Android 13, assuming that Google keeps up the naming scheme.
However, the wording is incredibly unclear, so we might not even see that many full OS releases. LG writes that "all premium LG smartphones currently in use will receive up to three iterations of Android operating system updates from the year of purchase." These "iterations" could be anything from security patches to full OS updates. If you were to buy an LG phone this month, you could only be in for three security patches over the course of the three promised years, as observed by AP alum Ron Amadeo.
It's still quite amusing to see LG doubling down on software support now that it's exiting the market. The company is known for slow updates, buggy releases, and bricked devices, all of which may have contributed to its demise.
Despite its exit, LG isn't done manufacturing smartphones just yet. The company will produce new devices through July to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners. If you're concerned about the updates for some LG phone in particular, the company encourages you to contact its customer service.
