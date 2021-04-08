Lenovo's Legion Phone Duel 2 is one of the weirdest designs we've seen in a long time, even for a gaming phone. With two fans mounted on the back and a crazy mechanized front-facing camera built into the power button, it's certainly an eye-catching device. Unfortunately for Lenovo, recent gaming phones have gained a reputation for being fragile in your hands, and the Duel 2 continues that trend.

Although we're still unsure if this latest Legion device will be making its way to the US, Zack at JerryRigEverything managed to get his hands on one anyway. Despite the handheld's unique design, most of the durability test goes about as you'd expect. The display starts to scratches at a Mohs hardness level 6, and the retractable camera manages to avoid damage through its fall detection. However, it's not long before the test goes sour. The AMOLED screen can't recover following a burn test, and the in-display fingerprint sensor can't even register a print correctly during setup.

As always, it's the bend test where a phone's durability is pushed to the brink, and the Duel 2 doesn't last long. Even compared to some of Zack's other broken devices, the slightest bit of pressure causes it to break into two pieces along the antenna lines. There's no flex here — it just snaps, breaking the plastic antennas in two halves. Another push on the other side of the phone, and the Duel 2 cracks into three separate parts.

It's a shame to see it barely last through a single flex, considering the unique design on display. The Duel 2 is on the thicker side for modern smartphones, but in this case, that extra bulk doesn't manage to keep it from snapping like a twig. Check out the video embed above for the full breakdown (literally).