No, you're not alone. As of late this afternoon, Facebook-powered services including Instagram and WhatsApp are experiencing a service outage. User reports on social media reveal a broad pattern of unavailability.

This is far from the first time we've seen a broad outage take down all these services at once, with some notable downtime happening just under a month ago. While that issue was resolved quickly enough, today a new one is causing headaches for users.

Today's outages may not be global in scope, as we've seen scattered reports about varying levels of availability for these services, but based on the sheer number of complaints the problems clearly seem to be much more than just isolated cases.