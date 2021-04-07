Microsoft is betting big on Game Pass as the next-gen console war heats up, and on the mobile streaming front, it's winning. Streaming games to Android via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has proven a popular (and free!) addition to the subscription service. But having a big library of games to play on the go doesn't help if you don't have a controller handy.

To that end, Microsoft has been working on adapting the inputs for many Game Pass games to work on a touchscreen, essentially turning them into super-premium mobile games. You still need a solid data connection to stream the games from Microsoft's cloud servers. But leaving a controller at home (even one as unobtrusive as, say, the Razer Kishi) should be a huge boon for fans of these titles.

You can see the full list on Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass library site, with the modifier "games#xboxtouchcontrols". Here are the titles which have been updated so far, 54 at the time of writing:

Beholder

Bridge Constructor Portal

Celeste

Dead Cells

Desperados 3

Don't Starve

Donut County

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Enter the Gungeon

Fractured Minds

Gears 5

Golf with your Friends

Guacamelee 2

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hello Neighbour

Hotshot Racing

Ikenfell

Jetpac Refuelled

Killer Instinct

Minecraft Dungeons

Monster Sanctuary

Monster Train

Morkedd

Neoverse

New Super Lucky's Tale

Night Call

Nowhere Prophet

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire

Pillars of Eternity

Project Winter

River City Girls

ScourgeBringer

Sea of Thieves

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer

Star Renegades

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Streets of Rage 4

Tell Me Why

The Dark Crystal: Age of the Resistance Tactics

The Little Acre

The Touryst

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: Michonne - The Complete Season

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - The Complete Season

Touhou Luna Nights

UnderMine

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise

What Remains of Edith Finch

Xeno Crisis

Yes, Your Grace

Yooka-Laylee: The Impossible Lair

A few of these are already available on mobile platforms, like Dead Cells. But a few aren't, and are simple enough to control on the Xbox that touch controls make a lot of sense, like Spiritfarer or Donut County. That said, some games will benefit more from this option than others: I can't imagine that playing AAA games like Gears 5 or Senua's Sacrifice, heavily dependent on complex controls and audio-visual cues, would be much fun in this format.

But hey, it's your phone and your games! If you can manage it and have fun (perhaps because you're a lot younger than me and can actually use touch controls for more than three buttons at once), go wild. Expect this list to grow as Microsoft continues to push Game Pass streaming as a valuable addition to the service.

Google's streaming platform, Stadia, technically supports touch controls for all games, with a mapping tool built into the streaming app. Microsoft isn't going that far, at least not yet: it seems to be updating individual games with support for this feature, perhaps after a lot of testing and tweaking with the more fiddly aspects of touch input.

You don't need to own an Xbox to use Game Pass, but at the moment streaming is only available on Android devices. That should change later this year, as the library of streaming titles expands to PC and iOS devices. The company has also announced a few new titles coming to the service, notably including Grand Theft Auto V.