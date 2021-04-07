Tasker is an incredible service that allows you to automate almost anything you could think of on your phone. The app only recently gained support for Google's new sleep tracking tools and learned to read JSON data and web pages this year, and now, Tasker can also automate Google Sheets with its latest plugin: AutoSheets.

Like the other Tasker plugins, AutoSheets works in tandem with the Tasker app and enables some more advanced features revolving around Google Sheets. At launch, the plugin is able to create new spreadsheets, add rows with new data, delete cell content, duplicate sheets, get data and cells from existing sheets, and more. When fed with the right data, AutoSheets allows you to create quite a few automated workflows. For example, you could use it to automatically trace your expenses by listening to notifications from your banking app, but it's also great for recording temperature to evaluate your smart home heating settings. You can alternatively use it to track location and fitness data, too.

The new plugin is now available on the Play Store. Some pre-made AutoSheet projects are also available if you don't want to start from scratch. If you're only getting started with Tasker, all of this might be too much for you. Be sure to check out our beginner's guide to the service to get familiar with it.