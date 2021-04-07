Late last month the Nokia 3.2 was blessed with an Android 11 update, and today it's time for the previous flagship 8.1 and the budget 2.3 to join the party. For the 8.1, the update was announced on the official Nokia user forum, rolling out to nine territories in Asia: Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Macau, Nepal, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam.
For the cheaper Nokia 2.3, the announcement went out on Twitter, with no countries or territories mentioned. That implies that it's releasing everywhere, though as always, you shouldn't necessarily expect the over-the-air update to hit your phone immediately. For the 8.1, Nokia says that everyone in the listed countries should be able to download it by April 12th at the latest. After that it will be rolling out to more countries in "wave 2."
#Nokia2dot3 users, say hello to Android 11 👋
Your device is ready for all the latest software features. What will you do first with the upgrade? Let us know below 👇 pic.twitter.com/OWyeyWIAg3
— Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) April 7, 2021
Both of these devices were previously updated from Android 9 to 10, so they're getting better software support than the cynical might have expected. It's especially good to see that for the Nokia 2.3, a phone sold for just $129 USD at launch. Sure, it's been months and months since Android 11 has been available, but when it comes to the scattershot world of updates from Android manufacturers, beggars can't be choosers.
