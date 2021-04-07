Google's newest version of Pay takes the focus off of NFC transactions, but being able to cash out with your phone at the grocery store is still the best part of the app. If you've been waiting for your bank to add support for Google Pay, you might want to look again — 22 additional financial institutions have been added since earlier this month.

That brings the total number of partners less than 100 away from hitting the 3,000-bank milestone. Check out the complete list of newly-added banks below to see if yours made the cut.

1st Advantage Bank (MO)

Access Bank (NE)

Alpine Capital Bank (NY)

Amarillo Community Federal Credit Union (TX)

Bank of Travelers Rest (SC)

BankFirst Financial Services (MS)

Clarity Credit Union (ID)

Ennis State Bank (TX)

Essex Savings Bank (CT)

First Federal Bank of Louisiana (LA)

First Federal Credit Union (IA)

Granco Federal Credit Union (WA)

Murphy-Wall State Bank & Trust Company (IL)

Paradise Valley Federal Credit Union (CA)

Patriot Equity Credit Union (TN)

Point Breeze Credit Union (SD)

Premier Source Federal Credit Union (MA)

Security State Bank (TX)

Silicon Valley Bank (CA)

South Metro Federal Credit Union (MN)

The First National Bank of Hooker (OK)

Windthorst Federal Credit Union (TX)

You can grab the latest version of Google Pay from the Play Store or from APK Mirror.