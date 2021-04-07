Want the convenience of listening to podcasts or taking calls with true wireless earbuds? Not looking to kill off the rest of your stimulus money to get them? Aukey and its subsidiary BCMASTER make $30 TWEs that do the job, but they're even better when you can snag them on discount at Amazon.

The Aukey brand EP-T28 are Bluetooth 5 TWEs that come with touch controls and are rated IPX5 for sweat and weather. They last for 5 hours and charge in a case that takes USB-C for up to four more cycles. Head to Amazon and check the on-page coupon box to take $9 off — that means a final bill of $21.

The BCMASTER BC-T01 feature a larger bud design, but the same IPX5 rating and 5-hour power cycle. The charging case takes micro-USB, but provides up to five extra rounds of listening. It's yours for just under $14 ($16 off) when you cart these buds and enter coupon code UIUMHHL5 at checkout.

Finally, there's the BCMASTER BC-T02. They're similar to the EP-T28 with the stemmed bud design, IPX5 rating, USB-C charging case, 5-hour battery life, and 20 hours more with the case. These babies are going for $12 ($18 off) if you pick them up with coupon code WYQDOWQU at checkout.