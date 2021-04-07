Fitbit has been expanding the range of its tracking sensors since well before its acquisition by Google. Just last month, the company added support for monitoring blood oxygen saturation and skin temperature to the Charge 4, but now it's looking to expand beyond surface-level information. In an effort to combat high blood pressure, Fitbit is launching a study to determine if its devices can track changes in your heart, right from your wrist.

This month-long study conducted by Fitbit Labs aims to discover whether its wearables could measure Pulse Arrival Time. PAT is the amount of time it takes for your blood to reach your wrist after a heartbeat, which could track and monitor your blood pressure over time. Fitbit says that being able to view and measure blood pressure without a cuff would be a significant step in health tracking. Considering the average person doesn't have access to blood pressure cuffs outside of a doctor's office, alerting users to possible changes in their body could help deter heart disease and strokes.

If you're interested in participating in this study, you'll need to have a Fitbit Sense on hand, be at least 20 years old, and live in the US. If you're eligible, you should receive a notification on your tracker to sign up.