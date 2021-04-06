This story was originally published and last updated .
YouTube Kids has proven to be a popular way for parents to give their children access to a limited collection of YouTube content, even if that collection occasionally includes videos depicting suicide and cannibalism (oops!). The service has slowly been expanding its global reach, and now Google has added 11 more nations to the availability list.
According to Google support documents, YouTube Kids has just become available in 11 more countries, all located in Central and South America. Here's the full list:
- Bolivia
- Costa Rica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- Nicaragua
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Uruguay
Interestingly, the page also removed one country: Bosnia. However, only the Android and Android TV apps have been pulled, other platforms are unaffected.
Following February's addition of nearly a dozen new countries now eligible to access YouTube Kids, Google's adding another four to the list:
- Greece
- Iceland
- Liechtenstein
- Malta
It's been a few months since we last saw Google bring new nations into the YouTube Kids fold, but we're getting summer started with a new group of four:
- Estonia
- Hungary
- Latvia
- Lithuania
Another seven nations now have YouTube Kids:
- Aruba
- Bermuda
- Cayman Islands
- Hong Kong
- Israel
- Taiwan
- Turks and Caicos Islands
Just one more for you now:
- Cyprus
New
Google's got a few changes to its list of countries supporting YouTube Kids. First, a clarification: Macedonia is now properly referred to by its current name, North Macedonia. In addition to that, we've also got a couple new nations:
- Papua New Guinea
- Venezuela
New nations across the Middle East and North Africa
Google announced that it's expanding YouTube Kids to 15 more nations across the Middle East and North Africa, including
- Egypt
- United Arab Emirates
- Saudi Arabia
- Morocco
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Lebanon
The company hasn't named other countries and hasn't updated its full availability list with the new territories just yet, so we'll have to wait a bit to see where else Google launched the service this time around.
Comments