YouTube Kids has proven to be a popular way for parents to give their children access to a limited collection of YouTube content, even if that collection occasionally includes videos depicting suicide and cannibalism (oops!). The service has slowly been expanding its global reach, and now Google has added 11 more nations to the availability list.

According to Google support documents, YouTube Kids has just become available in 11 more countries, all located in Central and South America. Here's the full list:

Bolivia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Guatemala

Honduras

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Uruguay

Interestingly, the page also removed one country: Bosnia. However, only the Android and Android TV apps have been pulled, other platforms are unaffected.