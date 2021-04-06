The Google Pixel 5 (and 4a 5G) with its mid-tier Snapdragon 765G was not made to please mobile gamers — something we even mentioned in our review. While that notion is not changing completely, the April Pixel update seems to have brought a sizable improvement in GPU performance, as noted by several users.

Andreas Proschofsky, the editor of Der Standard, took to Twitter to share that the Google Pixel 5 now scores 30-50% higher on certain benchmarks like PCMark. This was further corroborated by Andrei from Anandtech, who says that the scores are now in line with or better than other Snapdragon 765G phones — double those published at the time of his review.

Turns out the Pixel 5 is now getting way better results in 3DMark. Like in 30-50 percent better compared to a P5 w March patch level. Even the results in general benchmarks like PCMark Work are a bit better (even though in this case really only just a bit). 2/ pic.twitter.com/58Ze5qFE6d — Andreas Proschofsky (@suka_hiroaki) April 5, 2021

It's certainly strange to see a smartphone get such a drastic boost in GPU performance after being on the market for months. While it's anyone's guess what has actually happened behind the scenes here, Google possibly fell behind schedule in optimizing GPU on this chipset, especially since gaming isn't a big priority among its target audience.

It's important to note that this doesn't necessarily mean there will be a noticeable difference in real-life performance. After all, benchmarks aren't always accurate indicators of how a phone will actually perform. However, if you do notice an improvement with how your Pixel 4a 5G or 5 handles graphics-intensive tasks, you'll know what to attribute this sudden upswing to.