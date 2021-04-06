This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung has put a lot of effort into improving its software reputation, and a big aspect of that change has been a renewed focus on issuing regular security updates. Over the last couple years, Samsung has frequently managed to beat Google to the punch, and that continues even now as the Galaxy Note10, Z Fold2, and S21 have all received the April security patch, more recently followed by the Galaxy A52, S20 FE, and the S10 line.
Left: Altered portrait mode, Right: April changelog
As well as this update keeping our devices secure, the S21 benefits from tweaks to its portrait mode. Ever since Samsung introduced portrait mode (formally known as Live Focus), there was a strange limitation: Portrait mode could only be used with either the wide-angle or telephoto lens. SamMobile reports that the latest update now allows us to use the primary camera, making it far easier to set up and frame portrait shots.
The update is a hefty one, weighing in at 1,140MB on my unlocked S21 Ultra. The changelog lists improvements to overall performance and stability, but only time will tell if there's a noticeable difference. The patch has been spotted in India and the UK so far, with other regions soon to follow.
The April security update has also been released for a few other Galaxy devices, which you can find below. As always, we'll keep this article updated as more phones and tablets are updated.
Galaxy S9 series
- Galaxy S9+: G96xFXXUFFUC6, released April 1st
Galaxy S10 series
- Galaxy S10 Lite: G770FXXS4EUC1, released April 2nd
- Galaxy S10e: G970FXXU9FUCD, released March 31st
- Galaxy S10: G973FXXU9FUCD, released March 31st
- Galaxy S10+: G975FXXU9FUCD, released March 31st
Galaxy S20 series
- Galaxy S20 FE: G780FXXS2CUC8, released March 31st
Galaxy S21 series
- Galaxy S21: G99xxXXU2AUC8, released March 29th
- Galaxy S21+: G99xxXXU2AUC8, released March 29th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998BXXU2AUC8, released March 29th
Galaxy Note10 series
- Galaxy Note10: N97xFXXU6FUCD, released March 29th
- Galaxy Note10+: N97xFXXU6FUCD, released March 29th
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Fold: F900FXXU4EUCF, released March 31st
- Galaxy Z Fold2: F916BXXU1DUCE, released March 29th
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A52: A525FXXU1AUC5, released March 30th
Galaxy Tablets
- Galaxy Tab S6: T865XXU4CUC1, released April 1st
Updated to include the Galaxy S9+, S10 Lite, Fold, and Tab S6.
