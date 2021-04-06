Late Sunday evening the final nail was driven into the coffin of LG's smartphone business, when the manufacturer declared it was halting development of all hardware. One of the (many) areas in which LG fell behind was in the cutting edge of foldable phone development, but it did have at least one alternative: a rolling screen. LG showed off its prototype earlier this year, declaring its intention to make and sell it, and apparently sent it to multiple certification agencies for testing.

Twitter user @FrontTron spotted the LM-R910N, AKA the LG Rollable, making its way through South Korea's communications and safety regulatory agencies for testing. There isn't much info in the documentation, apart from the dimensions seen in the measurement and the fact that it's manufactured in Vietnam. Unfortunately the single photo doesn't give us any more insight into the design of the body or screen.

This is the LG Rollable.

This is the LG Rollable.

LM-R910N

FronTron also showed off what was presented as the LG "Rainbow," a V70 flagship that would presumably follow the V60. Note that only the photo on the left is genuine.

The first image is the real LG Rainbow (V70) The second image is a FAKE RENDER CREATED FOR FUN by a Korean user in a local community. And the specs in the third image is also an IMPOSSIBLE SPEC CREATED WITH IMAGINATION. The real spec is way lower than this.

LG's retreat from the smartphone market means that neither of these phones will ever see a retail shelf, but at least some upcoming hardware is still making its way through regulatory agencies. We may see a few more glimpses of what might have been, while current LG owners are wondering if they'll see any meaningful Android updates in the future.