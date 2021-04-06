I never thought I'd see LG shut its mobile division before Sony or HTC, but here we are. The South Korean company officially announced its exit from the smartphone market a couple of days ago. While the company wasn't explicit about the software support situation at the time, some details have emerged since.
According to the company's Korean website (via XDA Developers), it will still continue to roll out Android 11 to some of its devices. If LG does follow its previously-released rollout schedule, the LG Wing and the LG G8X are among the phones that will receive it. Surprisingly, the company even goes on to claim that it will update some of its phones to the yet-to-be-released Android 12.
The company is still mum about which phones will get it, but it's safe to assume that the higher-end LG phones — the Wing, the V60 ThinQ, and the Velvet — have the best chance.
A translated version of the snippet from LG's Korean website.
The company hedges its promise by stating that its OS upgrade plans may be altered depending on Google’s distribution schedule and the performance of each device while testing the update. If I were the owner of an LG phone, I wouldn't be too optimistic about the company adhering to this — it doesn't have a great track record with updates, especially in the last couple of years. With it now leaving the mobile space altogether, it wouldn't be a great shock to see it cut its update plans short.
