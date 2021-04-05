OnePlus's newest phones have only been officially available for a few days now, even if some buyers managed to get their devices before the pre-order period had ended. Since its event last month, the company has been working to ensure as stable an experience as possible when consumers unbox their new gadgets. Another update is following up on last week's launch-day patch, with a few additional stability improvements in tow.
This new build, labeled Oxygen OS 11.2.3.3 for both devices, sports a much smaller changelog than last week's system update. Unfortunately, OnePlus has kept its list of changes relatively vague this time around. We do know this patch should offer stabilized network connectivity and an improved camera experience for shooting stills. Both phones should see reduced power draw for longer battery life, along with some miscellaneous system bug fixes.
A select group of OnePlus 9 Pro users in India will have access to the new software first. Assuming it's free of any surprise bugs, the update will come to European and global versions in the coming days, alongside the standard OnePlus 9 version.
