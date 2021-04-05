High-refresh-rate displays are all the rage now, and even budget phones have started to get a taste of them. Now Samsung's new Galaxy F12 manages to introduce a 90Hz panel on a phone that doesn't cost more than the company's latest pair of truly wireless earbuds.
Being an entry-level device, the F12 only has a 6.5-inch 720p LCD screen, as well as Exynos 850 SoC, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of expandable storage. While this may not let you enjoy heavy games, it should handle day-to-day tasks well.
Specs
|Processor
|Exynos 850
|RAM
|4GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|64GB/128GB expandable storage
|Display
|6.5-inch LCD panel, HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
|Battery
|6,000mAh, 15W charging
|Front camera
|8MP
|Rear cameras
|48MP main + 5MP ultrawide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro
|Connectivity
|Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|OS
|Android 11-based One UI 3.1
|Ports
|USB Type-C
|Colors
|Sea Green, Sky Blue, Celestial Black
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Price
|4GB + 64GB - ₹10,999; 4GB+128GB - ₹11,999
There's a quad-camera setup that comprises a 48MP primary, a 5MP ultrawide, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro cam. Handling selfie needs is an 8MP sensor housed in the v-shaped notch up front. Samsung has stuffed in a massive 6,000mAh battery, which means that the F12 could last up to two days between charges. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box with One UI 3.1 on top.
The 4GB+64GB variant costs ₹10,999, whereas the 4GB+128GB variant costs ₹11,999. The Samsung Galaxy F12 will be available on Samsung Online Store, Flipkart.com, and select retail stores from April 12.
