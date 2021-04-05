High-refresh-rate displays are all the rage now, and even budget phones have started to get a taste of them. Now Samsung's new Galaxy F12 manages to introduce a 90Hz panel on a phone that doesn't cost more than the company's latest pair of truly wireless earbuds.

Being an entry-level device, the F12 only has a 6.5-inch 720p LCD screen, as well as Exynos 850 SoC, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of expandable storage. While this may not let you enjoy heavy games, it should handle day-to-day tasks well.

Specs Processor Exynos 850 RAM 4GB LPDDR4X Storage 64GB/128GB expandable storage Display 6.5-inch LCD panel, HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate Battery 6,000mAh, 15W charging Front camera 8MP Rear cameras 48MP main + 5MP ultrawide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro Connectivity Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 OS Android 11-based One UI 3.1 Ports USB Type-C Colors Sea Green, Sky Blue, Celestial Black Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Price 4GB + 64GB - ₹10,999; 4GB+128GB - ₹11,999

There's a quad-camera setup that comprises a 48MP primary, a 5MP ultrawide, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro cam. Handling selfie needs is an 8MP sensor housed in the v-shaped notch up front. Samsung has stuffed in a massive 6,000mAh battery, which means that the F12 could last up to two days between charges. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box with One UI 3.1 on top.

The 4GB+64GB variant costs ₹10,999, whereas the 4GB+128GB variant costs ₹11,999. The Samsung Galaxy F12 will be available on Samsung Online Store, Flipkart.com, and select retail stores from April 12.