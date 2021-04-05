The Galaxy Buds Pro are among the best truly wireless earbuds you can get for your Android phone, and Samsung wants to push it with yet another special edition. After the nostalgic retro flip phone sets it announced in January, Samsung is releasing one in collaboration with Adidas Originals to showcase its eco-friendly efforts.

This new pair (h/t SamMobile) makes use of the iconic white and green colorway of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. Like the previous special editions, this one also has a whacky case — it's in the shape of a snapback cap and it's made of recycled plastic. It's anyone's guess whether the snapback's visor will hold up well over time, but at least it adds some functionality in the form of a keychain hole.

The earbuds still have the same divisive chrome finish, which is complemented with white plastic around the sides. Completing the collaboration is a custom Adidas Originals system-wide theme that can be applied to a Galaxy smartphone.

Unfortunately, these special edition Buds Pro will only be available in South Korea, for a price of KRW 279,000 (~$249). Good luck importing a set if you live elsewhere.