Home security systems used to require a whole lot of hassle to set up, but these days, as long as you've got a stable Wi-Fi connection, you're good to go. Eufy makes some of the best affordable smart home gear around, and its security camera lineup is no exception. Today only, you can grab one of Eufy's home security systems with up to four cameras from Amazon, all available at new lows.

As part of today's selection, you can choose between two versions of the eufyCam 2C Pro, as well as a eufyCam 2 system. Both of the Pro models on sale offer 180 days of battery life on a single charge, IP67 water resistance for surviving rain and snow, night vision with included lights, and a 2K resolution. The only choice between these two sets is three or four included cameras. The eufyCam 2 is limited to recording in 1080p and loses out on the built-in lights. However, it's just as weatherproof as the Pro lineup, and each camera lasts an entire year on a single charge.

As with all of Eufy's security cams, none of these require a monthly subscription. If you're ready to step up your home's protection, you'll want to act fast. This deal is only available through the end of the day.