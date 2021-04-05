About eight months ago Google opened the door to a wider variety of apps that would integrate directly with Android Auto. The new categories were navigation apps (alternative to Android Auto's standard Google Maps), parking assists and locators, and databases for electric vehicle charging stations. Now those apps can roll out to users, no beta testing required.

New apps specifically mentioned in Google's developer post include, but aren't limited to:

T Map - Korean navigation app

ChargePoint - a database and map of electric vehicle charging with payment processing

Sygic - offline navigation app

PlugShare - a database of EV charging points with a route planner

AmiGo - car and bike sharing

2GIS - offline navigation app

A Better Routeplanner - a better EV route planner, allegedly

Flitsmeister (Truckmeister) - a safety app for truck drivers

Not all of these apps will instantly work with Android Auto for non-beta users, but the updates to use the Android Auto system for maximum visibility and minimized touch interaction should be arriving before too long. Google's seriously pushing functionality for electronic vehicle aid apps in particular.

Other developers can start working with the Android for Cars App Library in Jetpack today, and publish the necessary updates to the Play Store whenever they're ready.