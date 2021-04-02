You've already read all about how Deplike gives you the power to carry an entire rig worth of powerful guitar amps and pedals in your pocket. This week, you have a chance to win complete, unbridled access to the app and its features. You read that right: Our friends at Deplike are giving away 10 codes to unlock all premium amps and effects within the app for life.

Just in case you need a refresher, Deplike is a true-to-life guitar amp and effects emulation app for Android and iOS. In addition to features musicians would expect — like a tuner, metronome, backing track, and a virtual guitarist that allows players to hear and sample presets — Deplike is packed with digital amps and pedals modeled after some of the most iconic gear throughout history. While the main app is free to try out, Premium users will gain access to 21 guitar pedals and 15 guitar amps — that's more than $10,000 worth of guitar equipment!

Although Deplike is giving away 10 premium codes to our readers, the majority of you won't be so lucky. To help soften the blow, Deplike is currently giving Android Police readers 30% off a lifetime purchase of Deplike Premium, knocking the final price down to just $27.

The contest will run from Monday, March 29, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Monday, April 5, 2021. Ten winners will be selected to receive a code to unlock Deplike Premium for life. This contest is open to most countries worldwide, except for North Korea and India. Good luck!

