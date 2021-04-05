Welcome to Monday, everyone. It looks like it was a slow weekend for sales, though I still have a few standouts to share with everyone. First up is Age of History II, an enjoyable strategy wargame all about worldwide domination. Next up is Runic Curse, a solid Metroidvania title. Last but not least is Space Grunts, a quality roguelike shooter that offers hours of fun. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 29 temporarily free and 40 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Sunnytrack – Sun Position, Shadows, Golden Hour $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
Games
- Knight War: Idle Defense Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Spikes Are the Enemy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Block Puzzle $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Emoji Quiz - Combine emojis & guess words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Riddle Me 2020 - A Game of Riddles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Animal Camp - Healing Resort $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Atonement - Dungeon of the Seven Deadly Sins $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cat Forest : Healing Camp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Infinite The Block Premium : OFFLINE IDLE $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- BattleTime: Ultimate $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- New Math Puzzles 2021 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 10x Launcher $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Supercons - The Superhero Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Farm HD Live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Jungle Live wallpaper HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Ocean Live wallpaper HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Town Live wallpaper HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- MechLab Pro - smart Tools for engineers $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- MyMoney Pro - Track & Manage Expense, Plan Budget $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bird Mail Pro -Email App $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ICD-11 Disease Codes Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sendmate [share files using wifi] $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SepranPro: Expense Manager $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sub Muxic for SubSonic Server $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro : music equalizer mp3 radio 3D $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- the Sequence $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Fantasy Mosaics 37: Spooky Night $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Space Grunts $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- N°752 A New Hope-Horror in the prison $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tunn - the smallest game in the world $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of History II $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Quadropoly Pro $14.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Religion inc. God Simulator & Sandbox World Create $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Runic Curse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Up and Down: gems $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BattleTime 2: Ultimate $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cooking Trip $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- fMSX Deluxe - Complete MSX Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hack, Slash, Loot $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts 3: Soulstone $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roads of Time 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Royal Roads 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stormhill Mystery: Family Shadows (Full) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- SuperPSX Pro (All in One Emulator) $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Terminal Control $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- CandyCons Unwrapped - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- PixBit - Pixel Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Flat Evo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Flat Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Celia Walls $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Outline Icons - Icon Pack - SALE! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flyme 8 - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixly Limitless - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Compass Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
