Users of Samsung Galaxy Note devices (or any Android device, since it's available on the Play Store for any phone) should be seeing a new version of the Penup app now. The refreshed sketch app is mostly the same as it was before, but it now has support for multiple layers, a welcome pro move for a drawing app with a surprisingly active community.

You can access the layer tool from the icon on the newly-expanded bottom navigation bar — it's the one that looks like two pages on top of one another. Since there are plenty of artists who take this app and its built-in social network tools very seriously, there should be quite a few people who are thrilled with this addition. Layers can be rearranged, locked, or hidden.

Old interface on the left, new on the right.

Along with the refreshed bottom bar for the drawing interface itself, the app's main menu gets a dedicated tab for "Coloring," offering adult coloring book pages for users. You can navigate them at the top in the Newest, Popular, and Books tabs.

Penup is a free download on Play Store for Android 6.0 or later. It's also available on the Galaxy App Store, and we have a manual download on APK Mirror.