Google Translate is one of the oldest apps in its category but has been constantly improved over time with new features and a simplified interface. These investments have paid off, as the app just passed one billion downloads on the Play Store.

The app is full of handy features: It can translate 108 languages, offers real-time transcription, and a dark mode. It's also particularly handy when traveling — provided you'll be able to do that anytime soon, thanks to its offline translation mode, ability to pronounce foreign names for you, and camera translation feature.

Google Translate processes more than 100 billion words a day, helping it improve its translations and offer the best experience possible. If you haven't already, click the link below to download it from the Play Store.