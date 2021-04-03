Mobile games don't get the attention of console and PC games, and so it can be hard to find what you're looking for since so few mobile games have been organized in any meaningful way. This is where I come in, I have put together a roundup of the best co-op games available on the Play Store, and this is a running list, now updated for 2021. So if you've been on the hunt for some awesome co-op title to play with your friends or significant other, then today's roundup is for you.



Death Squared

SMG Studio's Death Squared is a humorous and enjoyable puzzle game that's centered around coordination, cooperation, and giant explosions. You can play solo if you wish, and you also team up with one other player to tackle the game's eighty or so block puzzles in tandem. Even better, physical bluetooth controllers are supported, so if your partner isn't a fan of touchscreen gameplay, there's a separate control option available that's a lot more tactile.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / IAPs $2.99 apiece

Soul Knight

Soul Knight is a bullet hell shooter that contains a slick fantasy theme. You can play as a knight, rogue, wizard, or thief in a top-down view while trying your best to kill everything that moves. Tons of weapons and upgrades are scattered throughout the game's randomly generated levels, along with NPCs that can be recruited for a little AI assistance. Of course, you can also team up with up to three local players if you'd like to really cause some damage.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Among Us

Among Us has soared to popularity over the last year, so it hardly needs an introduction. Now that people have caught on that this is an enjoyable party game, I figured it's time to add it to AP's co-op list. Tis is a game best played with multiple friends, and so it supports 5-10 players at a time for each match, where players cooperate to take on their enemies. All in all, if you enjoy co-op party games and have a group of friends who also enjoy such things, then Among Us offers tons of fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Sky: Children of the Light

Sky: Children of the Light took its time coming to Android, but the wait was well worth it. This is a third-person exploration game that's similar in style to the developer's previous work, such as Journey and Flower. This means exploration is the key to success, and thanks to the game's co-op multiplayer aspects, you can explore the title's seven levels with a buddy or two quite easily. Now, this is a free-to-play release, and in-app purchases are included, but they are hardly necessary to enjoy the game. While this can be a demanding release, you can still play on a low-end device, thanks to a bout of performance improvements that were released in 2020.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

DUAL!

DUAL is an interesting cross-device implementation of a classic space shooter. Two opponents can face off head to head through two different Android devices, or they can choose to cooperate in a separate mode to take down the game's many foes together. What's interesting is that the field of play extends across both devices, so you'll need to be within arm's length for the full experience. Just keep in mind that the local co-op mode where both players get to shoot invading aliens is unlocked through an in-app purchase for $3, which actually unlocks the entirety of the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 apiece

XenoShyft

XenoShyft is a digital board game adaptation from Asmodee Digital, and I specifically picked this game from the company's catalog because its gameplay is focused on coordination and strategic planning. While you can play this title solo, it shines when playing with others. At its core, this is a card-based game for 1 to 4 players, and it can be pretty challenging, which is why teaming up is the best way to tackle this strategic base-defense deck-builder.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Dragalia Lost

Dragalia Lost is a fairly popular gacha game from Nintendo, so of course, it's a casual action RPG with a heavy emphasis on collection mechanics. It contains some of the best music found in any Android release, and the gameplay isn't that bad either. Journeying from one level to the next while defeating groups of enemies, to then take on a giant boss fight, is a formula many gacha fans should be familiar with, but the fact that you can team up to take down the game's many foes is what makes this a standout in today's roundup.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Battle of Polytopia - A Civilization Strategy Game

The Battle of Polytopia is one of the better 4X turn-based strategy games currently available on the Play Store, and its low-poly graphics indeed provide the game with a unique look. All maps are auto-generated, which allows for endless replayability, and the majority of the title can be played for free. Really, the only downside to this release is that the co-op content is locked behind an in-app purchase, but this purchase will unlock the entirety of the game, so it's easily worth it.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

Mystera Legacy - MMORPG Sandbox

Mystera Legacy is an older title, but it's still active. This is a 2D MMORPG, and like any MMO, you can jump in with a few friends to grind your days away in tandem. What's exceptionally nice about this release is the fact that it's totally free. There are no in-app purchases. Everyone can jump in. So even though the graphics might not impress, there's a good bit of content here that can be played with a friend or two, which is what today's list is all about.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Terraria

Much like Minecraft, Terraria hardly needs an introduction. Sadly Terraria has a bit of a bad rap on Android, thanks to years of neglect from the dev, but luckily the game was updated to v1.3 in 2019, and so it has seen much more support over the last few years. The monumental 1.3 update brought many new features, such as reworked touchscreen controls, 800 new items, an expert mode, and new biomes. And again, much like Minecraft, LAN co-op is supported, which makes this an extremely deep game to dive into if you're looking for some enjoyable co-op play in a 2D sandbox.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Bloons TD 6

The Bloons tower defense franchise has had a lot of success, and thankfully the developer Ninja Kiwi hasn't lost its touch, as Bloons TD 6 is just as great as the previous titles in the series. Sure, you're going to have to pay upfront, and there are a bunch of in-app purchases included, but I have to say the title's newly-added co-op gameplay makes it all worth it. After all, it's not like you have to sink a ton of money into this game to play casually with a partner. So if you have a hankering for some enjoyable co-op tower defense gameplay, Bloons TD 6 is currently the best choice.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $54.99

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Do you remember the tense bomb-diffusing scenes from just about every action movie ever made? Well, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is that scene made into a video game. While the title used to only support Daydream virtual reality devices, it has been updated to support touchscreens, which means everyone can jump into the fun. Much like the game Spaceteam, one player will have to team up with at least one other so that the bomb-defusing instruction can be relayed through speech to the person tasked with defusing the bomb. Essentially this is a local co-op party game that supports two or more players, and it's a heck of a lot of fun.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Sentinels of the Multiverse

Sentinels of the Multiverse is a turn-based collectible card game that's set in a superhero universe with art to match. Your deck is made up of a team of good guys, and you'll use their various powers to dispose of the game's nasty hand-drawn villains. Co-op is supported for up to 4-players, and each player gets to bring along their own deck and hero, which should allow for many different strategies when tackling the game as a team.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $29.99

EVE Echoes

EVE Echoes is one of the more popular MMOs on the Play Store, which means you can jump in with a few friends to cooperate towards your goals. Sure, this isn't a 1:1 copy of the original PC version of EVE, but that's a good thing since you can now use a touchscreen interface to play. More or less, if you're looking to jump into an immersive MMO on mobile that offers a similar co-op experience to PC, EVE Echoes is one of the few choices available that actually delivers.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $184.99

Hero Siege: Pocket Edition

Hero Siege is a popular hack-and-slash dungeon crawler that got its start on Steam . It has a lot in common with titles like Wayward Souls , including its 2D sprite graphics and roguelike permadeath setup, though the action is much more frantic. Thankfully Hero Siege includes controller support for those that prefer tactile controls when slaying monsters. The game supports both single-player and online multiplayer co-op (up to four people), plus there's a randomized mode for those that would like to continue playing after they finish the primary campaign.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $23.99

Minecraft

Minecraft hardly needs an introduction. It's an extremely popular voxel-based survival game that features tons of building mechanics, and of course, you can play with a partner locally over a LAN connection or even jump into an online server by connecting through an IP address. For the most part, this is a sandbox affair, so you are free to do as you please, whether you want to jump into the Survival mode or dive into a Creative session.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Spaceteam

Spaceteam attempts to recreate the frantic space battles of your favorite TV sci-fi shows... or at least, the frantic shouting that takes place on the bridge. One player will get to press nonsensical dials and switches as ordered by their partner or a group of friends. This is a great little co-op party game similar in style to Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, but of course, Spaceteam dates all the way back to 2013 on Android. In contrast, the virtual reality game Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes was only updated for touchscreen support in 2019.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.99 apiece

Human: Fall Flat

Human: Fall Flat is a quirky physics-based puzzler that was ported to Android in 2020. The game features imprecise controls, and that's by design. Each puzzle in the game has multiple solutions, so it's up to the players to explore the bounds of this title. There's a solo mode for those that prefer to play alone, and there's also a co-op multiplayer mode where you can team up with up to three friends. The title is rather short, though there is a lot of fun to be had if you plan on playing with your friends online.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $9.99

Crashlands

Crashlands is a delightful survival game from Butterscotch Shenanigans that was updated in 2018 to support co-op play. The game itself plays a bit like the Don't Starve series but offers its own sense of humor, not to mention a slick sci-fi theme. The co-op that was added to the game offers something a little different than most titles since you won't be able to join a session as your own character but instead will be able to join a friend's local game with a second controller to take charge of Juicebox, a helper robot. This way, you'll be able to pal around with your buddy while having the ability to offer a helping hand when necessary.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

BombSquad

BombSquad is a freeform take on the multiplayer Bomberman formula, focusing on the multiplayer part. You play the game on a central phone or tablet, ideally outputting the screen to a TV. Then up to eight players can connect to the device with either bluetooth controllers or the free add-on controller app . The title mainly focuses on PvP gameplay, though there is a separate co-op mode for those who would prefer to team up to take on a bunch of bots.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

The Greedy Cave 2: Time Gate

The Greedy Cave 2 is a stylish free-to-play roguelike RPG that, of course, features co-op support. This means you can team up with your friends or partner to explore the game's many dungeons. Each dungeon is randomly generated, and there are a few boss fights in the mix that should keep things interesting. Just make sure to watch out for the game's monetization, as it isn't the best. Luckily you can casually play for free without too many issues.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Portal Knights

Picture a game like Minecraft, but it comes with a story mode. Now take a look at the pics for Portal Knights. Yep, this game takes the tried and true voxel-based survival gameplay of Minecraft and adds in an RPG-themed story that will surely provide its players with an added purpose. As you would expect of a port for a console game, controller support is included out of the box, and it works exceptionally well. Now, you can still build all manner of crazy structures if that's your jam, but you can also take on a few boss fights or venture down into an enemy-filled dungeon. The choice is entirely up to you, which is why this game is so well-reviewed. Best of all, much like Minecraft, you can play Portal Knights cooperatively with a few friends.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / IAPs $0.99 apiece

Battleheart 2

Mika Mobile's Battleheart 2 is a return to form for the developer. This is a direct sequel to the 2011 mobile hit Battleheart , and it is just as great as the original, and maybe even a little bit better thanks to its co-op multiplayer support for up to four players. This time around you can expect detailed 2D graphics, plenty of heroes to equip, and tons of loot to collect. Best of all, this is a premium RPG, so you won't have to worry about any game-ruining in-app purchases.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

SHADOWGUN LEGENDS - FPS PvP and Coop Shooting Game

Shadowgun Legends is a first-person shooter that was built with a focus on PvP and co-op gameplay. It plays a lot like a mobile version of Destiny, thanks to its inclusion of a social hub for grouping as well as a bunch of co-op missions and PvP content. It's a free-to-play release, which means there are in-app purchases, though the majority of in-game items are cosmetic only, which makes this one of the better FPS games on the Play Store. While I can't say the FPS genre will interest everyone, I'd still say this is an enjoyable game to play with a partner, even if they're not the biggest FPS fan.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $54.99

Blackmoor 2: Fantasy Action Platformer

Blackmoor 2 is an arcade platformer that includes real-time online co-op battles for up to four players at a time. The gameplay offers a unique mix of co-op platforming and dungeon building, plus there's a story mode for those that prefer to play on their own. On top of that, the game is monetized really well, and so the entire thing is playable for free, though if you'd like to support the devs, you can splash out on an in-app purchase to upgrade to the premium version of the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99