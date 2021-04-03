Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today's roundup is sponsored by Glug, a fantastic solution for ensuring that you stay hydrated. This week I have a new document scanner from Google, the arrival of a popular meditation app, and a fresh news app from Opera. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.

Featured App

Glug

Staying hydrated is key to achieving good health, especially during the warmer seasons when you're more likely to sweat. To help you make sure you're drinking enough water every day, try out Glug! This helpful app offers a simple interface that encourages you to record how many ounces (or milliliters) of liquid you drink each day and what times you drink them. It also comes with a nag-free notification system that delivers only the alerts you need to help you stay on track. Finally, Glug is completely free to download on Android and iOS with ads, or you can pay a one-time installment of $2.99 to remove ads for life.

Apps

Stack: PDF Scanner + Document Organizer

Android Police coverage: Google's Area 120 made a slick document scanner app

Stack: PDF Scanner + Document Organizer describes its usefulness in the name, and so there is no second-guessing what this app offers. As far as document scanners go, Stack is a solid effort that ties seamlessly to Google Drive for automatic backups. Of course, Google being Google, you can't create folders, only stacks, and so much like Google Photos, things can turn into a mess pretty quickly with a large number of files. Still, if you simply want to scan a document here or there, Scan performs this function with aplomb.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Balance: Meditation & Sleep

Android Police coverage: Popular meditation app Balance jumps from iOS to Android

Balance: Meditation & Sleep is an early access release that has finally made its way from iOS to Android. If you couldn't tell by the name, this is a wellness app designed to help people relieve stress through meditation. Since the app is still in testing, bugs are expected, but so far, what's there works well for a new release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs (yet)

Opera News US: Breaking & Local

It looks like Opera is the latest to jump on the customizable newsfeed bandwagon with the release for Opera News US: Breaking & Local. The app itself looks like it any other licensed newsfeed app, begging the question of why Opera even bothered to release this. Somehow I doubt yet another bland third-party news app is going to interest anyone, especially one that looks like something you'd expect from your local news station.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

WrestleMania Live

WrestleMania Live is your one-stop-shop for WWE events. Not only can you view all upcoming events, but you can also purchase tickets for them through this app. Heck, there's even a shop built in for merchandise so that you can order all of your favorite WWE merch from within. So if you plan on frequenting WWE events, this is a new app you can use to plan your attendance.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

JioSignage

JioSignage is a subscription-based signage app that ties into the company's subscription signage service. Anyone can sign up for this service, making this app a perfect tool for small business owners who would like to display digital signs at their storefront. Sure, this is a niche release that requires a subscription, but now that COVID has caused a rise in storefront signs, I suppose this is at least a reasonably topical arrival.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

BlackBerry® Alert

BlackBerry Alert is specifically for enterprise users, but since that's BB's bread and butter, it makes sense this critical event management solution is enterprise-facing. More or less, this app shows info in real-time, allowing employees to respond so that the head office can keep track of any business-interrupting events and their effects on employees.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Matterport Capture

Matterport Capture is a tie-in app for the company's cameras that can create 3D models of whatever you scan with these supported cameras. While I'm sure this type of app is pretty niche, if you're looking to create 3D models for any particular reason and don't want to create them by hand, perhaps Matterport's cameras and app will get you where you want to go.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

TV Control with Smart Speakers

TV Control with Smart Speakers is a new release from Sony that will allow you to connect your supported Bravia TVs to smart speakers. It's a purpose-built app, which is why it's in today's tie-in section. So if you've been waiting for Sony to get around to adding smart speaker support for its Bravia TVs, this is the app you've been waiting for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

LG Sound Bar

Like all new tech, soundbars can connect to apps in order to quickly adjust them from your phone. As you can imagine, LG Sound Bar is a new release that ties into LGs soundbars. So if you own a supported LG bar or plan on picking one up, this is the app that you can use to customize your experience.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

COVID Apps

NM Notify

It's been a while since we've seen a new COVID app arrive on the Play Store, and this week we have the arrival of two new releases. NM Notify is designed for New Mexico residents. The app has already earned its ENS badge, so it indeed uses Google's API, which means you'll connect this app to your bluetooth in order to receive notifications if you happen to come in close proximity with an infected individual.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

MassNotify

MassNotify is the official COVID tracking application for Massachusetts residents and the second COVID app released this week. It too has already earned its ENS badge on the Play Store, and so we know this app uses Google's API. This means the app works through bluetooth to trace infected individuals. So if you'd like to receive warnings of potential exposure and live in Massachusetts, this is the app you've been waiting for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

