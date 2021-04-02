Almost all smartphones in the US have Qualcomm chipsets — some may call it a monopoly, but that's just the way it is right now. However, Google has been working on its own custom chipset under the codename name Whitechapel since at least last spring. And if a recent report from 9to5 is to be believed, this long-awaited hardware may finally manifest inside this year's Pixel 6, and potentially even the Pixel 5a.

Whitechapel, for those that don't remember it from last year, was rumored to be an ARM chipset powered by 2x A78 cores, 2x A76 cores, and 4x A55 cores, paired with an off-the-shelf ARM Mali GPU design, said at the time to be based on the unreleased "borr" architecture. Google reportedly roped in Samsung for help designing the chip, and it was also rumored that Samsung's foundries will build it on the company's 5LPE node.

According to today's report, a Pixel phone this fall (probably the Pixel 6) will use the chipset, and it has been explicitly tied to a hardware platform codenamed Slider, with this new chip picking up the GS101 name. More signs of Samsung's collaboration in the chip's development were also spotted, and it may even use some Exynos software components.

Given the usual performance difference between contemporary Exynos hardware and Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets, I hope that doesn't mean a performance downgrade for the next Pixel.

Two codenames are also associated with the Slider platform (Raven and Oriole), which have both been tied to upcoming Pixel devices — probably the Pixel 6 and the previously leaked Pixel 5a.