The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are officially available starting today — though OnePlus has been selling and apparently shipping devices already, today "pre-order" on the website has changed to "buy." Although the pair of phones already got a pre-launch update just last week, a new one is coming down the pipe today, fixing two known issues for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro related to PD charging with certain specific chargers and contactless payments — among plenty of other fixes.
The North American build for the OnePlus 9 Pro is 11.2.2.2.LE15AA, while the OnePlus 9 gets 11.2.2.2.LE25AA, neither of which seems to have been announced via the company's forums.
Changelog for the OnePlus 9 Pro.
The changelogs between the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are almost identical (One difference: "Fixed the small probability issue that the device may restart when playing games" for the 9 Pro), and we've known this update was coming for a while. We previously reached out to OnePlus regarding both the PD charging issue and the phones' failure to pass SafetyNet attestation, which prevents things like Google Pay from working correctly.
Previously, a handful of PD-compatible chargers wouldn't work with OnePlus's latest phones. They'd attempt to charge and then disconnect repeatedly every second or two. Testing among all the chargers I had on-hand, the problem only affected a few — most notably, the 18W chargers that most model Pixels ship with, and which many of our readers upgrading to a OnePlus 9 may have hanging around.
OnePlus guaranteed us that this update would fix both issues, and in our own testing, we have confirmed that.
The update also brings the phone up to March 2021 patches and includes a handful of fixes. Potentially importantly, the company also claims that this update improves the camera in several ways, so keep an eye out for a review update if we notice any substantial changes.
The update is rolling out as we speak, not that too many of our readers likely have the phone on-hand yet, given it is only retail-available starting today. For those that did buy one, be sure to pull down this update when your phone is delivered.
Comments