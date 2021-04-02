Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to ​limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.

April 2

Godzilla vs. Kong

Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Streaming: March 31 | Theaters: March 31 | IMDb

Starring: Alexander Skarsgard, Eiza González, Adam Wingard, Terry Rossio, Kyle Chandler, Danai Gurira, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall

Synopsis: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another - the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong - with humanity caught in the balance.

Concrete Cowboy

Drama | Streaming: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome

Synopsis: Sent to live with his estranged father for the summer, a rebellious teen finds kinship in a tight-knit Philadelphia community of Black cowboys.

Shiva Baby

Comedy | Streaming: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, Polly Draper

Synopsis: A near college graduate, Danielle, gets paid by her sugar daddy and rushes to meet her neurotic parents at a family shiva. Upon arrival, she is accosted by various estranged relatives about her appearance and lack of post-grad plans, while her confident ex-girlfriend, Maya, is applauded by everyone for getting into law school. Danielle's day takes an unexpected turn when her sugar daddy, Max, arrives at the shiva with his accomplished wife, Kim, and crying baby. As the day unfolds, Danielle struggles to keep up different versions of herself, fend off pressures from her family and confront her insecurities without completely losing it.

Say Your Prayers

Comedy, Crime, Drama | Streaming: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: Will Barton, Harry Melling, Tom Brooke

Synopsis: Orphaned brothers and Christian radicals, Tim and Vic, arrive in Ilkley with the relatively straightforward task of assassinating Professor John Huxley. However, after a classic case of mistaken identity, they find themselves having murdered the wrong man. Now stuck in the town during Ilkley's busiest weekend, they wait for the arrival of a foreboding mentor to give them instruction. The mission must still be completed -- that's providing Vic's rage, Tim's doubts or the efforts of foul-mouthed Detective Inspector Brough don't get in the way first.

Witness Infection

Comedy, Horror | Streaming: March 30 | IMDb

Starring: Gary Anthony Williams, Tara Strong, Erinn Hayes

Synopsis: Two rival mob families are transferred from the Witness Protection Agency by mistake to same city, Temecula, CA, and find themselves fending off a zombie outbreak.

Cody's Review: It's funny, but not really in a good way. Witness Infection is the type of movie that exemplifies why it's sad a trailer can be really good while the movie itself isn't. The story centers around two Jersey mob families that were relocated to the same city for witness protection — though that's barely even mentioned throughout the movie — and they're still not on very friendly terms. In theory, a marriage between two of the adult children will bring peace, but these plans fall apart because he's just not that into her... and there's also an inconveniently timed zombie plague. If it's not already obvious, the story is all over the place with problems, and the acting isn't any better. It's cheesy, campy, and objectively bad... but the level of badness can sometimes turn funny. I definitely laughed at times, but it was mostly AT the movie rather than with it. While all of this could fit well within an intentionally silly movie, the production quality is a dead giveaway for how poorly it was made. Audio quality changes between cuts because it wasn't recorded properly, and many of the special effects look like they came straight out of the 80s. To put it bluntly, the best scenes are in the trailer. Verdict: If you're the type of person that absolutely loves low-budget, campy, horror-themed comedies, Witness Infection is probably a winner for you. If anybody else watches it, they'll begin to regret it almost immediately.

Amundsen: The Greatest Expedition

Adventure, Biography, Drama | Streaming: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: Pål Sverre Hagen, Christian Rubeck, Katherine Waterston

Synopsis: The story of Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen, the leader of the first expedition to reach the South Pole in 1911, and the first person to reach both the North and South Poles in 1926. Follows his all-consuming drive as a polar explorer and the tragedy he brought on himself and others by sacrificing everything in the icy wastelands to achieve his dream.

The Never List

Drama | Streaming: March 14 (or somewhat later) | Theaters: December 11 | Note: https://www.neverlistmovie.com/ | IMDb

Starring: Fivel Stewart, Michelle Mower, Keiko Agena, Jonathan Bennett, Andrew Kai, Brenna D’Amico, BooBoo Stewart

Synopsis: After the sudden death of her best friend, a straight-A, obedient teen sets out to fulfill their secret list of outrageous acts they said they'd never do.

Every Breath You Take

Thriller | Streaming: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: Michelle Monaghan, Casey Affleck, Sam Claflin

Synopsis: Every Breath You Take is a searing psychological thriller about a psychiatrist (Casey Affleck), whose career is thrown into jeopardy when his patient takes her own life. When he invites his patient's surviving brother (Sam Claflin) into his home to meet his wife (Michelle Monaghan) and daughter, his family life is suddenly torn apart.

The Oak Room

Thriller | Streaming: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: RJ Mitte, Peter Outerbridge, Ari Millen, Martin Roach, Nicholas Campbell, David Ferry

Synopsis: During a raging snowstorm, a drifter returns home to the blue-collar bar located in the remote town where he was born. When he offers to settle an old debt with a grizzled bartender by telling him a story, the night's events quickly spin into a dark tale of mistaken identities, double-crosses and shocking violence.

March 26

The Vault

Action, Adventure, Thriller | Streaming: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Famke Janssen, Freddie Highmore, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey

Synopsis: When an engineer learns of a mysterious, impenetrable fortress hidden under The Bank of Spain, he joins a crew of master thieves who plan to steal the legendary lost treasure locked inside while the whole country is distracted by Spain's World Cup Final. With thousands of soccer fans cheering in the streets, and security forces closing in, the crew have just minutes to pull off the score of a lifetime.

Shoplifters of the World

Drama, Comedy | Streaming: March 26 | Theaters: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Helena Howard, Ellar Coltrane, Elena Kampouris, Nick Krause, James Bloor, Thomas Lennon, Joe Manganiello

Synopsis: In the Summer of 1987, four friends, reeling from the sudden break-up of the iconic British band The Smiths, embark on a night out of partying to mourn their musical loss. At the same time, an impassioned Smiths fan takes a local radio DJ hostage at gunpoint and forces him to play nothing but Smiths tracks. With the radio station playing as the soundtrack to their night, the friends go on a wild journey of self-discovery that will transform them forever. Featuring an incredible soundtrack – including 20 songs from The Smiths – Shoplifters of the World is a glorious ode to the craziness of the ‘80s and the power of music to change people’s lives.

Cody's Review: A payoff aways if you'll pay the price of admission. Shoplifters of the World is set to the tune of The Smiths, both in pace and character — not to mention several songs. Even if you're not familiar with the 80s English rock band, don't worry, you don't need to like or even know the music to get something from this film... but you do have to be patient. Events are set into motion when news circulates that The Smiths have broken up, an event that would mean little to the average person; however, it's heartbreaking to those that idolized the band, and it sends our characters out seeking a night of drinking and partying to mourn the end of something special. Meanwhile, another character establishes the soundtrack by holding a radio station DJ hostage and demanding a continuous stream of The Smiths for all that would listen. While things will change, the first third of the 85-minute runtime comes across as shallow, indulgent, and flavorless. Characters with less depth than a sheet of paper were going through the motions of recycled movie plots from the 80s and 90s — I mean, it's literally based on the A payoff aways if you'll pay the price of admission. Shoplifters of the World is set to the tune of The Smiths, both in pace and character — not to mention several songs. Even if you're not familiar with the 80s English rock band, don't worry, you don't need to like or even know the music to get something from this film... but you do have to be patient. Events are set into motion when news circulates that The Smiths have broken up, an event that would mean little to the average person; however, it's heartbreaking to those that idolized the band, and it sends our characters out seeking a night of drinking and partying to mourn the end of something special. Meanwhile, another character establishes the soundtrack by holding a radio station DJ hostage and demanding a continuous stream of The Smiths for all that would listen. While things will change, the first third of the 85-minute runtime comes across as shallow, indulgent, and flavorless. Characters with less depth than a sheet of paper were going through the motions of recycled movie plots from the 80s and 90s — I mean, it's literally based on the urban legend that inspired the movie Airheads , but also steals from or directly references The Breakfast Club, High Fidelity, and even Reality Bites. It takes a while to become aparant, but this is a tribute to some of the messages The Smiths told through music and interviews. It's not until the halfway point that the storyline grows up and sends our hapless players crashing headlong into their own personal battles, daring them to become honest with themselves. In the course of a few minutes, the dissociation and angsty oh-woe-is-me attitudes cease to define their personalities, and we get to see they're fighting just to keep it together. Cult clichès of the time, such as radio stations, copying pop culture styles, and meaningless acts of rebelion become cultural establishments. However, it also portrays the people and lifestyle in ways that feel very true to life. I've been at the same parties, talking about the same things with the same people, albeit a little over a decade later — and while I know it wasn't that great, I still remember those times fondly. Verdict: I started out thinking Shoplifters of the World would be a massive disappointment, but ended up loving it. Despite being overwrought and contrived, it brings to life a niche fantasy of an entire generation in a way that is neither niche or fantasy. It's not a particularly joyful movie, but it leaves you feeling better by the end because we all want to care that much about something.

The Incredible 25th Year of Mitzi Bearclaw

Comedy | Streaming: March 23 | IMDb

Starring: MorningStar Angeline, Andrew Martin, Ajuawak Kapashesit, Gail Maurice, Gary Farmer, Billy Merasty, Vance Banzo, Roseanne Supernault

Synopsis: Upon receiving a letter about her ailing mother, Mitzi is called home from her creative life in downtown Toronto, where she designs funky hats and her boyfriend is a photographer. Back at home she faces old enemies, unresolved relationships, an old rivalry with a childhood enemy and growing up. It's a story about growth, feelings and the trials and tribulations of finding love and your place in this world!

Donny's Bar Mitzvah

Comedy | Streaming: March 23 (Amazon Prime and iTunes) | IMDb

Starring: Steele Stebbins, John DeLuca, Danny Trejo

Synopsis: Sex, drugs, and a dysfunctional family create the perfect storm for Donny Drucker’s Bar Mitzvah. We are catapulted back in time to the year 1998 as we follow a colorful array of characters from the perspective of a hired videographer. Donny tries to enjoy the evening while juggling his crazy mother, his teenage angst, and his new girlfriend, Handjob Hannah. Meanwhile Gerald, the MC of the party, is on a mission to stop the notorious party pooper Val Dho who is attempting to ruin the party. All that, plus: scandalous affairs, love triangles, spin the bottle, and a man with ranch dressing for hands. But as per tradition, all must be resolved before the big song at the end of the night.

Cody's Review: What the **** did I just watch? Donny's Bar Mitzvah is an outlandish twist on the found footage style, presented as if a 90s-era videographer with a VHS camcorder shot a bar mitzvah with an assortment of people we all wish we could un-meet. The whole thing feels like a series of Saturday Night Live sketches chopped up into a 70-minute movie, complete with unnecessary yelling, overused bits, and celebrity(-ish) cameos — including Danny Trejo and Noureen DeWulf. Most of the jokes are juvenille without being funny, but the few that do illicit a laugh will leave you feeling a little worse about yourself. The camcorder-style footage looks about as realistic as an early Instagram filter, and there are gimmicks like pop-out comments and exaggerated sound effects usually involving objects being pushed into or extracted from bodily orifices. Is it the worst thing I've seen? Well, no... I had to sit through Bridget Jones's Baby last year, so the bar is set pretty low. But is there any time I recommend watching Donny's Bar Mitzvah? Actually, yes. The next time you throw a big house party (with plenty of alcohol), set this to play on repeat. It's full of weird conversation starters, not interesting enough to draw anybody away from the party, and dumb enough that you can plant drunks in front of it to veg out. Verdict: Yikes.

Six Minutes to Midnight

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: James D'Arcy, Judi Dench, Eddie Izzard

Synopsis: Summer 1939. Influential families in Nazi Germany have sent their daughters to a finishing school in an English seaside town to learn the language and be ambassadors for a future looking National Socialist. A teacher there sees what is coming and is trying to raise the alarm. But the authorities believe he is the problem.

The Father

Drama | Streaming: March 26 | Theaters: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Rufus Sewell, Olivia Colman, Imogen Poots, Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, Anthony Hopkins, Mark Gatiss, Olivia Williams

Synopsis: Anthony is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the carers that his daughter, Anne, encouragingly introduces. Yet help is also becoming a necessity for Anne; she can’t make daily visits anymore and Anthony's grip on reality is unravelling. As we experience the ebb and flow of his memory, how much of his own identity and past can Anthony cling to? How does Anne cope as she grieves the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes before her? THE FATHER warmly embraces real life, through loving reflection upon the vibrant human condition; heart-breaking and uncompromisingly poignant – a movie that nestles in the truth of our own lives.

The Good Traitor

Biography, Drama | Streaming: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Zoë Tapper, Denise Gough, Burn Gorman

Synopsis: Kauffmann, who was the Danish ambassador to Washington in 1939 when World War II started and who declared himself to be the only true representative of a free Denmark in opposition to the Nazis.

A Week Away

Drama, Family, Musical, Religion | Streaming: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Kevin Quinn, Bailee Madison, Jahbril Cook

Synopsis: In this uplifting musical, a troubled teen takes a leap of faith by attending summer camp — and unexpectedly finds love, friends and a place to belong.

The Seventh Day

Horror | Streaming: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Guy Pearce, Keith David, Stephen Lang

Synopsis: A renowned exorcist who teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge.

The Toll

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Jordan Hayes, Max Topplin, James McGowan

Synopsis: Supernatural terror and spine-tingling suspense highlight this gripping journey into fear. When Cami orders a taxi service to take her to her father's country home, she's hoping for a quiet and uneventful ride. But a wrong turn by Spencer, her chatty driver, results in the car stalling on a dark and remote road. After several threatening and inexplicable occurrences, Cami and Spencer realize they are being watched--by an unseen presence that sees them as trespassers, and is ready to exact a deadly toll.

March 19

Zack Snyder's Justice League

Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Streaming: March 18 (HBO Max) | IMDb

Starring: Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot

Synopsis: Zack Snyder's definitive director's cut of Justice League. Determined to ensure Superman's ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

Happily

Comedy, Crime, Romance | Streaming: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Natalie Morales, Kerry Bishé, Natalie Zea

Synopsis: Tom and Janet have been happily married for years. But a visit from a mysterious stranger leads to a dead body, a lot of questions, and a tense couples' trip with friends who may not actually be friends at all.

Last Call

Comedy | Streaming: March 19 | Theaters: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Jeremy Piven, Taryn Manning, Bruce Dern

Synopsis: A local success story, Mick (Jeremy Piven), returns to his old neighborhood for a family emergency and is forced to stay when presented with a huge real estate opportunity. Now he must decide between taking the money or saving the one thing that links him to his past and his one true love; the family bar.

SAS: Red Notice

Action | Streaming: March 16 | IMDb

Starring: Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, Andy Serkis

Synopsis: An off-duty SAS soldier, Tom Buckingham, must thwart a terror attack on a train running through the Channel Tunnel. As the action escalates on the train, events transpire in the corridors of power that may make the difference as to whether Buckingham and the civilian passengers make it out of the tunnel alive.

Cosmic Sin

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Streaming: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Frank Grillo, Bruce Willis, Brandon Thomas Lee

Synopsis: Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo star in the new epic sci-fi adventure set in the year 2524, four hundred years after humans started colonizing the outer planets. Retired Military General James Ford (Willis) is called back into service after soldiers on a remote planet are attacked by a hostile alien fleet. The threat against the human race escalates into an inevitable interstellar war. General Ford teams up with General Eron Ryle (Grillo) and a team of elite soldiers in a race to stop the imminent attack before it is too late.

Exodus

Sci-Fi | Streaming: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Jimi Stanton, Janelle Snow, Charles Andrew Gardner

Synopsis: When a VHS-tape proves the existence of a rumored doorway to paradise, a young man abandons his decaying hometown in pursuit of the door to salvation, evading vengeful pursuers along the way.

Rose Plays Julie

Drama | Streaming: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Ann Skelly, Orla Brady, Aidan Gillen

Synopsis: Rose Plays Julie is the story of a young woman searching for her biological mother. Set against a backdrop of misogyny, revenge and longing, Rose undertakes a journey that leads her to revelations that are both devastating and dangerous.

Deadly Illusions

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: March 18 | IMDb

Starring: Kristin Davis, Dermot Mulroney, Greer Grammer

Synopsis: A bestselling female novelist, suffering from writer's block, hires an innocent young woman to watch over her twin children. As the novelist dangerously indulges in her new best seller, the line between the life she's writing and the one she's living becomes blurred.

Abandoned: Angelique’s Isle

Thriller | Streaming: March 16 | IMDb

Starring: Julia Jones, Stephen McHattie, Tantoo Cardinal

Synopsis: Angelique's Isle is a harrowing tale of perseverance and survival that unfolds during the great copper rush of 1845, when newlyweds ANGELIQUE, a young Ojibway and CHARLIE, her voyageur husband, are left stranded throughout a brutal winter on Lake Superior's Isle Royale where Angelique is ultimately forced to face her inner demons and beliefs as the unbelievably beautiful, yet treacherous wilderness threatens to claim her.

Operation Varsity Blues

Documentary, Crime | Streaming: March 17 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Sarah Chaney, Leroy Edwards III, Wallace Langham

Synopsis: Reenactments drive this documentary investigating the mastermind behind a scam to sneak the kids of rich and famous families into top US universities.

Phobias

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: March 19 | IMDb

Starring: Leonardo Nam, Martina Garcia, Hana Mae Lee, Lauren Miller Rogen, Macy Gray, Ross Partridge

Synopsis: Five dangerous patients, suffering from extreme phobias at a government testing facility, are put to the ultimate test under the supervision of a crazed doctor and his quest to weaponize fear.

March 12

Dark Web: Cicada 3301

Action, Comedy, Thriller | Streaming: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Jack Kesy, Ron Funches, Conor Leslie, Alan Ritchson

Synopsis: When disenfranchised hacker Connor (Kesy), his affable best friend Avi (Funches), and the cunning librarian Gwen (Leslie) discover a mysterious online treasure hunt, they must elude aggressive NSA agents, led by Agent Carver (Ritchson), as the trio race to find the clues and claim their prize.

Cody's Review: It feels like forever since the last great MacGuffin chase, but Dark Web: Cicada 3301 delivers in spades. Start with the structure of National Treasure, mix in the tone and clever repartee of Lucky Number Slevin, toss with a heavy dash of True Lies story archs, and sprinkle with a bit of The Usual Suspects — now you have a recipe for a great ride with plenty of laughs, intrigue, action, and most importantly, characters. The cast list isn't as prolific as those other titles, but everybody plays wildly distinct and enjoyable personalities with many moments to shine. The core trio is so fun that makes me wish this were a TV series rather than a standalone film, or at least it should lead to some sequels. The story is fast paced, but manages to slip in computer hacking, art history, and the Illuminati without languishing on anything long enough to become dull. Dialog is swift and clean, with good comedic timing. It doesn't have the staying power to become a classic, but it's one of the few movies I can confidently say I'll rewatch in the next year or two. Verdict: If it's not already obvious, Dark Web: Cicada 3301 is a winner. The title sucks, but just about everything else is good.

Vanguard

Action | Streaming: March 2 | Theaters: November 20 | IMDb

Starring: Jackie Chan, Yang Yang, Miya Muqi

Synopsis: Members of a covert security company try to protect an accountant from the world's deadliest mercenary organization.

Yes Day

Comedy, Family | Streaming: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega

Synopsis: Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a YES DAY -- where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they'd be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before. Starring Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner and Everly Carganilla.

Supernova

Drama, Romance | Streaming: January 29 | IMDb

Starring: Colin Firth, Sarah Woodward, Ian Drysdale, Stanley Tucci, Pippa Haywood, Peter MacQueen, James Dreyfus, Lori Campbell

Synopsis: Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci), partners of twenty years, are travelling across England in their old campervan visiting friends, family and places from their past. Following a life-changing diagnosis, their time together has become more important than ever until secret plans test their love like never before.

Trust

Drama | Streaming: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Katherine McNamara, Victoria Justice, Matthew Daddario

Synopsis: In New York City, art gallery owner, Brooke (VICTORIA JUSTICE), and her husband, Owen (MATTHEW DADDARIO), seem to have it all. When Brooke signs a new artist-a devastatingly handsome painter with an affinity for married women-the attraction between them is unmistakable. Left alone at home as Brooke and her artist travel to Paris, Owen finds comfort at a bar with a seductive and beautiful journalist (KATHERINE MCNAMARA). On once unshakable footing, Brooke and Owen's trust begins to dissolve as they unwittingly push the other toward the very thing they fear most.

Blood Brothers: Civil War

Mystery | Streaming: March 9 | Theaters: March 5 | IMDb

Starring: Christopher James Baker, Jacqueline Bisset, Gordon Clapp

Synopsis: Blood Brothers: Civil War tells the story of two brothers, John (Shane Patrick Kearns, The Blacklist) and Peter (Christian Coulson, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets), whose relationship strains when one of them receives news of a strange inheritance. Deepening the divide between the two, they both grow attracted to a mysterious young woman named Lucia (Diane Guerrero, Doom Patrol) who arrives on their island. Based on Guy de Maupassant’s 19th-century seaside novel, Pierre et Jean is widely credited for changing the course of narrative fiction through its complex and intense psychological characterizations of a family brought to the breaking point by startling revelations.

Cherry

Crime, Drama | Streaming: March 12 | Theaters: February 26 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor

Synopsis: Cherry drifts from college dropout to army medic in Iraq - anchored only by his true love, Emily. But after returning from the war with PTSD, his life spirals into drugs and crime as he struggles to find his place in the world.

Land

Drama | Theaters: February 12 | IMDb

Starring: Robin Wright, Demián Bichir, Sarah Dawn Pledge

Synopsis: Edee, in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.

The Last Vermeer

Drama | Streaming: February 23 | Theaters: November 20 | IMDb

Starring: Guy Pearce, Claes Bang, Vicky Krieps

Synopsis: An artist is suspected of selling a valuable painting to the Nazis, but there is more to the story than meets the eye.

Zappa

Documentary, Biography, Music | Streaming: March 2 | IMDb

Starring: Frank Zappa, Arsenio Hall, David Bowie, Kathie Lee Gifford

Synopsis: With the help of more than 10,000 dedicated Zappa fans, this is the long-awaited definitive documentary project of Alex Winter documenting the life and career of enigmatic groundbreaking rock star Frank Zappa. Alex also utilizes in this picture thousands of hours of painstakingly digitized videos, photos, audio, writing, and everything in between from Zappa's private archives. These chronicles have never been brought to a public audience before, until now.

Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan

Documentary, Biography, Music | Streaming: March 9 | IMDb

Starring: Shane MacGowan, Johnny Depp, Siobhan MacGowan

Synopsis: Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan takes a deep dive into the life of the tortured Irish vocalist, Shane MacGowan, best known as the lead singer and songwriter of the Pogues, who famously combined traditional Irish music with the visceral energy of punk rock. Featuring unseen archival footage from the band and MacGowan’s family, as well as animation from legendary illustrator Ralph Steadman, director Julien Temple’s rollicking love letter spotlights the iconic frontman up to his 60th birthday celebration, where singers, movie stars and rock ‘n’ roll outlaws gather to celebrate the man and his legacy.

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.

The Grounds

Comedy, Drama | Streaming: April 6 | IMDb

Starring: Michael Welch, Trevor Morgan, Ashley Hinshaw

Synopsis: Alcoholic Calvin cons his way into a job tending the grounds of a hillside mansion owned by the reclusive Jack. On the night Calvin stumbles into a bathroom to see Jack with a gun to his head, an unlikely friendship is born.

Space Dogs: Tropical Adventure

Animation, Action, Adventure | Streaming: April 6 | IMDb

Starring: Mauriett Chayeb, Maria Antonieta Monge, Paula Andrea Barros

Synopsis: When a mysterious and dangerous whirlpool appears in the tropics of the Atlantic Ocean, astronauts Belka and Strelka are sent to investigate. With the help of their good friends, Belka and Strelka must once again act heroically and complete a daring mission to save the planet along with the distant home of their new alien friends.

Giants Being Lonely

Drama, Sport | Streaming: April 6 | IMDb

Starring: Alejandro Castro Arias, Tal Chatterjee, Amalia Culp

Synopsis: As their senior year comes to an end, the pressure to “make it out alive” seems daunting for high school seniors Bobby, Caroline and Adam. As they each discover what it means to love and be loved they find themselves navigating the complex nature of human relationships, facing their own personal versions of neglect and abandonment. With baseball forming the backdrop to this coming of age story, three teens find themselves on a treacherous path towards adulthood.

Thunder Force

Action, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: April 9 | IMDb

Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman

Synopsis: Two childhood best friends reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers.

Voyagers

Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Streaming: April 9 | IMDb

Starring: Colin Farrell, Lily Rose Depp, Archie Madekwe, Tye Sheridan, Fionn Whitehead, Isaac Hempstead Wright

Synopsis: With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the unsatiable hunger for power.

My True Fairytale

Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: April 9 | IMDb

Starring: Emma Kennedy, Anthony Richard Pagliaro, Morgan Lindholm, BJ Mitchell, Joanna Cassidy, Bruce Davison, Warner Adachi, Alyshia Ochse

Synopsis: Angie Goodwin, 17, along with her best friends, Sarah and Andre, go through a horrific car crash. While her friends miraculously survive, Angie disappears. She decides to fulfill her childhood fantasy and embarks on a mysterious journey.

Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on the Exorcist

Documentary | Streaming: April 13 | IMDb

Starring: William Friedkin

Synopsis: LEAP OF FAITH: WILLIAM FRIEDKIN ON THE EXORCIST is a complete dissection and sweeping examination of the award-winning genre classic The Exorcist. Explore the uncharted depths of William Friedkin’s mind’s eye, the nuances of his filmmaking process, and the mysteries of faith and fate that helped shape his life and filmography, as told by the man himself.

Honeydew

Horror | Streaming: April 13 | Theaters: March 12 | IMDb

Starring: Sawyer Spielberg, Malin Barr, Barbara Kingsley

Synopsis: HONEYDEW tells the story of a young couple (played by Spielberg and Barr) who are forced to seek shelter in the home of an aging farmer (Kingsley) and her peculiar son, when they suddenly begin having strange cravings and hallucinations taking them down a rabbit hole of the bizarre.

Night of the Sicario

Action, Thriller | Streaming: April 16 | IMDb

Starring: Natasha Henstridge, Manny Perez, Costas Mandylor

Synopsis: Natasha Henstridge (Species) and Costas Mandylor (Saw franchise) star in this action-packed, suspenseful thriller that will shock you at every turn. While transporting the family of a key witness in a federal trial against the cartel, DEA agents are ambushed in a fatal shootout. Now the survivors, including the witness’ young daughter, must take refuge in a nearby home as the ruthless sicarios hunt them down. With danger at every corner and a violent hurricane wiping out any chance of outside help, they must play a deadly game of cat and mouse with the cartel to live through the night.

Theatrical releases

If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.

Nobody

Action, Thriller, Crime | Theaters: March 26 | IMDb

Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov, Connie Nielsen

Synopsis: Hutch Mansell, a suburban dad, overlooked husband, nothing neighbor — a 'nobody.' When two thieves break into his home one night, Hutch's unknown long-simmering rage is ignited and propels him on a brutal path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Adventure, Comedy, Family | Theaters: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: James Corden, Elizabeth Debicki, Lennie James

Synopsis: Thomas and Bea are now married and living with Peter and his rabbit family. Bored of life in the garden, Peter goes to the big city, where he meets shady characters and ends up creating chaos for the whole family.

French Exit

Comedy, Drama | Theaters: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts

Synopsis: A socialite is decamping from Manhattan to Paris to live out her days after her dead husband’s fortune runs out. She cashes out whatever is left and goes with her son and her cat, who happens to be the embodiment of her long-dead partner.

Assault on VA-33

Action, Thriller | Streaming: April 6 | Theaters: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: Sean Patrick Flanery, Michael Jai White, Mark Dacascos

Synopsis: Sean Patrick Flanery (Boondock Saints) stars as decorated army veteran Jason Hill. While on a routine visit to the local VA hospital, organized terrorists infiltrate the building and take hostages, including a decorated general, and Hill’s wife. The highly trained veteran is outnumbered and the last line of defense, taking on a building full of armed insurgents before it’s too late.

The Unholy

Horror | Theaters: April 2 | IMDb

Starring: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cricket Brown, William Sadler

Synopsis: A hearing-impaired girl is visited by the Virgin Mary and can suddenly hear, speak, and heal the sick. As people flock to witness her miracles, terrifying events unfold. Are they the work of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister?

