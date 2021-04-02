While it's not the newest Chromebook on the block, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is still one of the best laptops running Google's browser-based OS you can buy today. The cost reflects that too — it rarely drops below its usual $600 price tag, even two years after its initial launch. Today, you can grab a C434 with 8GB of RAM for just $480 from Amazon, the lowest this particular model has ever dropped and an excellent opportunity to finally switch to Chrome OS.

You're looking at an upgraded base model for this price, not one of Asus's more powerful — and more expensive — units. For $480, the C434 includes an 8th-gen Core m3-8100Y processor, along with 64GB of eMMC storage. Admittedly, it's not a powerhouse of a laptop in 2021, but at this price point, it's a steal. The 14" 1080p display offers good viewing angles and solid brightness levels, perfect for binge-watching. Once it's time to be productive, the backlit keyboard can keep you working well into the night.

Although only this Core m3 model is on sale, Amazon also has the Core i5 and i7 models in stock if you need extra performance. However, if you can settle for Asus's entry-level Chromebook, this is a price that's tough to beat.