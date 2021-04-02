With the next generation of Pixel Buds seemingly pretty close by, you might be surprised to find the current generation still on digital or real store shelves for their stubbornly stiff MSRP of $179 or even $180. But if you want one for less cash, we've got the place and the coupon code for your desires.

If you want one of the best experiences in wireless earbuds from touch controls to wireless charging to some of the quickest device pairing we've seen, the Pixel Buds 2 are terrific. They sound pretty good for the most part, too. And, no matter how you look at it, they're way better than the original. You can check out our full review for the nuance.

Online retailer antonline — "ant" standing for Atlanta Network Technologies — is discounting the Pixel Buds in its Clearly White finish by $30, bringing it down to $149. All you need to do is cart the buds and enter PIXEL30 in the discount code field at the top of the checkout page.

Yes, antonline is a reputable reseller with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. No, the code doesn't work on other colors, sorry. But if you've been itching for some Google ear gear, this price beats another sales price from a couple weeks ago.