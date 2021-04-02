Say you're going through a particularly long survey or quiz on a Google Form, but you can't get through all of it before the internet, the power, or your battery goes down. Up to now, it was tough luck! You've had to put in all of your responses again from scratch. But a new feature in beta might provide the answer for your unsubmitted answers.

Google Workspace for Education administrators can sign up to test out draft responses, allowing users who are logged in while answering a Form to have their responses recorded automatically to a draft that lasts for 30 days. The draft is refreshed with each new answer or edit and is accessible across multiple devices. Test domains cannot have data location requirements.

As the beta begins to prove successful, Google expects to expand draft responses to all Workspace customers later on this year.