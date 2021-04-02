Since late last year, Google Photos has been using a streamlined, but powerful algorithm to generate bunches of themed slideshows from users' libraries of photos and videos — including some back-of-the-catalog deep cuts. These collections of so-called Memories have been popping up from time to time and we've been keeping track of them as they've appeared.

Here's a list of specially-titled collections Google has generated so far along with a short description of what was captured in the media. This article will be updated with new collections as they're discovered.

April 2021

  • Heart of the city - metropolitan skylines and scenes from around town
  • In the spotlight - live performances
  • Making a splash - Waterfalls, water parks, wherever water can be whipped up
  • Roller coasters and rides - amusement parks and the sort

 

March 2021

  • Best of Winter 2020
  • Bust a move - dance floors and wherever people are jammin'
  • Cheers! - group pictures at the restaurant or bar
  • In the woods - through the trees or high atop scenic overlooks
  • Let's play! - board and table games
  • The magic hour - pictures and clips from twilight
  • What's cookin'? - in the kitchen, on the dining room table

February 2021

  • Out to play - kids having fun
  • Sand and sea - at the beach
  • Tasty treats - usually cakes and decorated baked goods

December 2020

  • Year in Review

First publication

