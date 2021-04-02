Since late last year, Google Photos has been using a streamlined, but powerful algorithm to generate bunches of themed slideshows from users' libraries of photos and videos — including some back-of-the-catalog deep cuts. These collections of so-called Memories have been popping up from time to time and we've been keeping track of them as they've appeared.

Here's a list of specially-titled collections Google has generated so far along with a short description of what was captured in the media. This article will be updated with new collections as they're discovered.

April 2021

Heart of the city - metropolitan skylines and scenes from around town

- metropolitan skylines and scenes from around town In the spotlight - live performances

- live performances Making a splash - Waterfalls, water parks, wherever water can be whipped up

- Waterfalls, water parks, wherever water can be whipped up Roller coasters and rides - amusement parks and the sort

March 2021

Best of Winter 2020

Bust a move - dance floors and wherever people are jammin'

- dance floors and wherever people are jammin' Cheers! - group pictures at the restaurant or bar

- group pictures at the restaurant or bar In the woods - through the trees or high atop scenic overlooks

- through the trees or high atop scenic overlooks Let's play! - board and table games

- board and table games The magic hour - pictures and clips from twilight

- pictures and clips from twilight What's cookin'? - in the kitchen, on the dining room table

February 2021

Out to play - kids having fun

- kids having fun Sand and sea - at the beach

- at the beach Tasty treats - usually cakes and decorated baked goods

December 2020