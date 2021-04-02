Welcome to Friday, everyone. We have a hefty list of sales today with quite a few standouts. The first sale I'd like to highlight is for Football Manager 2021 Mobile, which you can pick up for $3 off. Next up is Death Squared, a solid co-op puzzler well worth the current asking price. Last but not least is MudRunner, a mobile version of the core PC game, and it's not half bad. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 52 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Notification History - Messages Log - PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- IP Subnetting Practice $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Subnet Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- VLSM Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Brightness Manager - brightness per app manager $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- NoBlueTick Pro: No Last Read $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Reminder Pro: To do list, task with Alarm $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Basic Weather App - weather widget and forecast $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Winterlore I - A folkloric mystery adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Requence $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flappy Floor | Bird Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Minesweeper Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Ghost: Ninja Warrior Action Offline Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tomb Hunter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Connect: cute monsters and food. Casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Heroes Infinity Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Math Shot Add and Subtract within 100 $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- WordMix Pro - a living crossword puzzle $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- GION - Icon Pack (FREE for a limited time!!!) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Black Army Omni - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pixel Net - Neon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oreo - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- My Movies 3 Pro - Movie & TV Collection Library $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- NetX Network Tools PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Amazing Wheels Pro (No ads) $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ArtRage: Draw, Paint, Create $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bird Identifier $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Intuitive Guitar - Major Scale Modes $6.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- GoneMAD Music Player Unlocker $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The three little pigs $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Goat Simulator Payday $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Casino Crime $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neighbours from Hell: Season 1 - Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Through the Darkest of Times $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CyberHive $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Football Manager 2021 Mobile $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lanternium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lynn , The Girl Drawn On Puzzles $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mars Power Industries $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rocket Mouse Educational Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- [Premium] RPG Asdivine Saga $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Covenant of Solitude $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- [Premium] RPG Dragon Lapis $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- [Premium] RPG Dragon Sinker $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RPG Monochrome Order $8.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Choice of Life: Middle Ages $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $12.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tobrix $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Unhatched $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Death Squared $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MudRunner $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- OTTTD : Over The Top TD $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- What Lies Underground - A Puzzle Adventure $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Football Manager 2021 Touch $19.99 -> $12.99; Sale ends in ?
- Very Little Nightmares $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Caelus Black Icon Pack - Black Linear Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Caelus Icon Pack - Colorful Linear Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Caelus White Icon Pack - White Linear Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Flat Dark Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cuticon Squircle - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Blue - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Tosca - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Elements Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lines Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MIU! 12 Limitless - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Norma - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Oblivione KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rigoletto - Squircle Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Garis Dark - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
