Using an app billed as "experimental" comes with its fair share of risks, including the chance that the developers may just give up on the project altogether. It seemed like Telegram X, the company's alternate client for testing out new features, was headed towards a quiet death following its last update in May, but the app has finally shown a new spark of life. After nearly a year of silence, a new beta version for Telegram X is finally available for download, including several bug fixes and some key features to help modernize the app.
Following a year without updates, the changelog for this beta is unsurprisingly massive. With this new patch, Telegram X is finally getting support for last year's collection of emoji, as well as theme sync with your phone's dark mode settings. Other notable changes include statistics within group chats, a new menu for tagging a user in chat, and support for sending files up to 2GB in size. Telegram has also squashed some lingering bugs, like .flac files causing crashes and issues when displaying admin lists in chat.
To get this update on your phone, you'll need to make sure you've signed up for Telegram X's beta program. Alternately, you can grab this new beta version from APK Mirror, where you'll also find the complete list of patch notes in all its glory.
